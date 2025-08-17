Frozen Orange Juice Used To Be Everywhere. Why Did We Stop Buying It?

For decades frozen orange juice was the very image of American abundance. Frozen orange juice was born in the aftermath of World War II, a symbol of the good life and a drink full of vitamins that was seen as part of a healthy breakfast for Baby Boomer families. But walk through a grocery store now, and you might not catch sight of one of the signature juice cylinders at all. They've been almost fully replaced by the "fresh" not-from-concentrate orange juice you get in cartons (more on those quotation marks later). While it might seem natural that fresh-squeezed juice would be more popular than frozen, that overlooks just how much of a breakthrough frozen O.J. was and how strange its displacement in our kitchens is.

Orange juice's popularity was on the rise in the early half of the century, driven by health claims about orange's vitamins and health benefits. But with technology of the time, fresh juice was expensive and hard to source outside of growing regions like Florida and California. This is because even frozen orange juice would degrade quickly, turning into discolored flavorless goop. It took a government effort in World War II to change things. The country needed a way to supply troops with vitamin C to ward off scurvy on the front lines, and it invested in finding ways to make frozen orange juice more palatable. Scientists did just that, inventing a new low-temperature evaporation process that made an orange juice concentrate that survived freezing far better.