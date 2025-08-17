Give Your Ice Cream Floats A Fun Makeover With This Delicious, Fruity Swap

Ice cream parlors may not be as common as they used to be, but the classic treats found in them are still just as beloved as always. Ice cream is an incredibly versatile dessert, and sipping on a frothy ice cream float (which dates all the way back to the 19th century) is an elite way to enjoy it. On an especially hot day, or if you just have a hankering for one, ice cream floats are easy to make at home and surprisingly simple to elevate too. In fact, you can add a colorful and fruity twist to your homemade ice cream float by adding sherbet.

Although it creates a similar consistency to that achieved with traditional ice cream, many people aren't familiar with the difference between the two. Both desserts typically use a certain amount of dairy and sugar, but sherbet is slightly different in that a fruit puree is usually the main base, rather than an add-in after the fact. This gives it a delectably fruity and tangy flavor without sacrificing some of the smooth creaminess gained from the dairy ingredients — and, fun fact, the dairy inclusion also makes sherbet different from sorbet.

In addition to changing the flavor profile from a classic vanilla or chocolate ice cream float, using a fruity sherbet provides a fun pop of color to your glass. Some varieties of sherbet have several flavors mixed together, so you can even make a colorful concoction out of it.