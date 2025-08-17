How Long Do Candied Orange Peels Last In The Fridge?
Making candied orange peels from scratch takes time, but the results are impressive. Vibrant, aromatic, and coated in sugar, these pretty, citrus-y strands make stunning decorations for cakes, the cutest snacks, and fun cocktail garnishes. Better yet, once you've spent the day making a big batch, they'll last for up to two months in a cool, dry place. They'll also last one month in the fridge and three months in the freezer.
One of the best things about making candied orange peels is that you only need three ingredients: oranges, sugar, and water. The orange peels are sliced into lengths before they're blanched several times to soften them and reduce their bitterness. Then they're simmered in a sugar syrup and finally tossed in granulated sugar before they're left to air dry or baked in a very low oven.
Simmering the strands of orange peel in the syrup lends them a sweet, candy-like quality but also boosts their shelf life. The water in the skin is replaced by the sweet syrup, maximizing how long the candied fruit can last in an airtight container in the fridge (the sugar deprives bacteria of water and hampers microbial growth). Make sure your candied peel is fully dried before putting it in a parchment-lined container. Placing a food-safe desiccant packet in the box will also keep your peels fresher by absorbing extra moisture. However, you can also use varieties of dry rice that you've decanted into a sachet. Bear in mind that white basmati rice absorbs more moisture than brown, pudding, or paella rice.
Candied orange peel is versatile, aromatic, and colorful
Dip your strands of candied orange into melted chocolate to create a striking chewy snack or chop them up and incorporate them into cake batter to make a rich and complex fruit cake, panettone, or stollen. Candied orange peels are so versatile that you can even stir them into homemade granola, trail mix, or shortbread (this recipe for candied orange shortbread is buttery, fragrant, and packed with citrus flavor). However, as they have a chewy consistency, you can also enjoy them straight out of the container in the same way as you'd eat gummy candies. And of course, as they're homemade, you can feel safe knowing they don't contain unwanted preservatives, additives, or colors.
Once you've mastered how to make candied orange peels, you can use the same technique to make candied lemon and lime peels, too. Candied lemon peels are perfect for upgrading a fruit salad because they'll lend your dish a zingy flavor and unique texture, while candied limes make the perfect edible garnish on a classic margarita made with tequila and lime juice. Some of the other best fruits to candy include pineapples, cherries, and mangoes. The temperature tip for making candied orange slices or other candied fruits that are soft and chewy is to ensure your sugar syrup maintains a gentle simmer.