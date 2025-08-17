How Long Do Candied Orange Peels Last In The Fridge?

Making candied orange peels from scratch takes time, but the results are impressive. Vibrant, aromatic, and coated in sugar, these pretty, citrus-y strands make stunning decorations for cakes, the cutest snacks, and fun cocktail garnishes. Better yet, once you've spent the day making a big batch, they'll last for up to two months in a cool, dry place. They'll also last one month in the fridge and three months in the freezer.

One of the best things about making candied orange peels is that you only need three ingredients: oranges, sugar, and water. The orange peels are sliced into lengths before they're blanched several times to soften them and reduce their bitterness. Then they're simmered in a sugar syrup and finally tossed in granulated sugar before they're left to air dry or baked in a very low oven.

Simmering the strands of orange peel in the syrup lends them a sweet, candy-like quality but also boosts their shelf life. The water in the skin is replaced by the sweet syrup, maximizing how long the candied fruit can last in an airtight container in the fridge (the sugar deprives bacteria of water and hampers microbial growth). Make sure your candied peel is fully dried before putting it in a parchment-lined container. Placing a food-safe desiccant packet in the box will also keep your peels fresher by absorbing extra moisture. However, you can also use varieties of dry rice that you've decanted into a sachet. Bear in mind that white basmati rice absorbs more moisture than brown, pudding, or paella rice.