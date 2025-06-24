13 Of The Best Fruits To Candy

Fruit is nature's candy that comes in a miraculous array of colors, shapes, sizes, and textures. But what if we can make that sweet treat ... sweeter? Well, you're in luck because that's where candied fruit comes in. It's the ultra-sugary answer to your big question. Candying fruit usually involves covering and gently simmering it in a sugar-water syrup as a way to preserve it for a longer period. After all, sliced kiwi or pineapple would turn to rotten mush if you left them in the fridge for weeks.

Now, if you want to understand the best fruits to candy, then we have some answers for you. Some are more common than others, but all are incredibly mouth-watering. We'll cover why each fruit is a great option to give a sugary coating to, what textures or flavors it offers, and if there's anything you can pair it with or use it in (besides just gobbling it down).

Unless you're confident in your candying abilities, you should find and follow a specific candying recipe, and even those will vary since each fruit has a different texture and water content. When making it, don't forget to save the leftover syrup; you can get creative with how to use it, such as adding it to mocktails or baked goods. Eat candied fruit by itself as a delectable dessert or combine it with other items or candied fruit. You'll be drooling by the time you're done reading all the options.