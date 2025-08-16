10 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp cocktail may seem like an especially simple dish, but making a really good shrimp cocktail can be a lot trickier than it seems. In fact, there are many mistakes that home cooks frequently make when it comes to making their own shrimp cocktail from scratch. But don't be discouraged — you don't have to go buy a plastic-packed frozen set of shrimp with an icy plastic container of cocktail sauce from your local grocery store. By avoiding the most common of these mistakes, you can ensure that your shrimp cocktail comes out perfectly every single time.

That's why we talked to some shrimp cocktail experts to learn about the mistakes they make all too often — and figure out how to avoid them. We spoke to Joe Bowab, founder and CEO of Lobster Anywhere; Sue Zemanick, chef and owner of Zasu in New Orleans; Sophina Uong, chef and owner of Mister Mao, also in New Orleans; Josh Gadsden, executive chef of High Cotton in Charleston, South Carolina; and Chef Matthew Bishop, executive banquets chef of Pechanga Resort Casino, all of whom gave us some insight on how to avoid any major shrimp cocktail mistakes the next time we make the dish at home.