Forget Milk, This Alternative Makes Oatmeal Way More Interesting
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you enjoy it on a crisp, fall day as a cozy breakfast or keep it in your morning rotation all year round, oatmeal has been a staple meal for years. Quaker Oats, one of the first and most popular oatmeal brands in the U.S., officially registered its namesake for the first time in 1877. From apple cinnamon to brown sugar and beyond, you've probably seen plenty of outstanding oatmeal recipes online and marveled at oat products in your local grocery store, including microwavable options. If you have a little more time to spend on making your breakfast, however, you can add a sweet and fruity twist to your homemade oatmeal by using apple cider.
The fall months aren't the only time you can enjoy the apple beverage. You can use it to jazz up your oatmeal or even overnight oats anytime, which might just be one of the most mouth-watering ways to cook with apple cider. As long as you avoid making the common mistakes when preparing oatmeal, you don't have to change anything about how you actually prepare your oats. Cook them as you normally would, but replace the milk (or water) that you would typically add into oats with an equal amount of apple cider. This easily provides a subtle sweetness and a hint of autumnal spice, without using a bunch of extra ingredients or sugary and artificial flavorings.
Get creative with your toppings for a well-rounded breakfast
Oatmeal is a filling meal with a number of nutritional benefits. Just one cup of raw oats offers 10.7 grams of protein and 8.1 grams of fiber, which can boost heart health and help regulate your blood sugar. On top of these perks, raw oats present a blank slate when it comes to flavor. You can put together any combination of ingredients and toppings (sweet or savory) to complement your new apple cider addition.
Keep things simple by only using apple cider, if you don't want your oatmeal too sweet. Adding a dash of cinnamon can also elevate flavor and enhance the spices in the cider to give the oats more pizzazz. Other potential inclusions like brown sugar or even diced apples would also make a great fit for this apple cider-spiked bowl. Even decadent options like peanut butter, almond butter, or a drizzle of honey are fantastic for dialing up the sweetness and creating a balanced taste.
If texture is your thing, toss in some crunchy granola to contrast the softness of the cooked oatmeal. Something like Nature Valley's Dipped Salted Caramel Granola would pair well with the sweet and slightly spicy notes in the apple cider — tasting almost like a caramel apple. Alternatively, adding KIND's Soft Baked Dark Chocolate Chunk Granola could also add a chewy texture and rich flavor to the apple cider oats. Introducing apple cider and a few extras into your bowl will make it seem like you're treating yourself to dessert, while still enjoying a wholesome and filling breakfast.