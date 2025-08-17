Forget Milk, This Alternative Makes Oatmeal Way More Interesting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you enjoy it on a crisp, fall day as a cozy breakfast or keep it in your morning rotation all year round, oatmeal has been a staple meal for years. Quaker Oats, one of the first and most popular oatmeal brands in the U.S., officially registered its namesake for the first time in 1877. From apple cinnamon to brown sugar and beyond, you've probably seen plenty of outstanding oatmeal recipes online and marveled at oat products in your local grocery store, including microwavable options. If you have a little more time to spend on making your breakfast, however, you can add a sweet and fruity twist to your homemade oatmeal by using apple cider.

The fall months aren't the only time you can enjoy the apple beverage. You can use it to jazz up your oatmeal or even overnight oats anytime, which might just be one of the most mouth-watering ways to cook with apple cider. As long as you avoid making the common mistakes when preparing oatmeal, you don't have to change anything about how you actually prepare your oats. Cook them as you normally would, but replace the milk (or water) that you would typically add into oats with an equal amount of apple cider. This easily provides a subtle sweetness and a hint of autumnal spice, without using a bunch of extra ingredients or sugary and artificial flavorings.