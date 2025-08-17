Forget Chocolate And Roast This Luxurious Dessert Like S'mores

Your next s'mores buffet is about to get even sweeter. If you've tried upgrading classic s'mores recipes with fruits, bacon, or nut butters, just wait until you combine two different dessert recipes. While you can always use leftover cheesecake to top sundaes and make trifles, you can also freeze cubes of the dessert to carry with you on your next camping trip — or serve at your next backyard barbecue. Your friends will think you're a culinary genius.

On Instagram, user Mrs. Fallout can be seen dunking a sliver of cheesecake directly into a container of marshmallow fluff before toasting the speared treat over an open fire. The casing of marshmallow creme toasts on the skewer, just like a typical marshmallow, and the cooked piece can be bitten into once cooled. This satisfyingly smart technique poses a range of tasty applications, and with so many different styles of cheesecake recipes, you won't easily tire of this decadent combination.