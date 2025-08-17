Forget Chocolate And Roast This Luxurious Dessert Like S'mores
Your next s'mores buffet is about to get even sweeter. If you've tried upgrading classic s'mores recipes with fruits, bacon, or nut butters, just wait until you combine two different dessert recipes. While you can always use leftover cheesecake to top sundaes and make trifles, you can also freeze cubes of the dessert to carry with you on your next camping trip — or serve at your next backyard barbecue. Your friends will think you're a culinary genius.
On Instagram, user Mrs. Fallout can be seen dunking a sliver of cheesecake directly into a container of marshmallow fluff before toasting the speared treat over an open fire. The casing of marshmallow creme toasts on the skewer, just like a typical marshmallow, and the cooked piece can be bitten into once cooled. This satisfyingly smart technique poses a range of tasty applications, and with so many different styles of cheesecake recipes, you won't easily tire of this decadent combination.
Press down on the pedal of sweetness
Take this sweet inspiration and start looking to roast other pieces of frozen cake and pie that have been dipped into Marshmallow Fluff. It can be helpful to use pieces of frozen cheesecake to reduce the amount of crumbs that are left behind in the container of marshmallow creme. If you're heading into the great outdoors, tote a s'mores cake coated in Marshmallow Fluff to eliminate on-site assembly, or look to upgrade your next house party with cubes of chocolate cake, slices of pumpkin pie, and pieces of leftover birthday cake. Even mini cupcakes can work well here, and you can choose flavors based on the season and party theme.
Setting out a spread of optional s'mores ingredients allows each guest to pick and choose the components of their toasted treats. To double down on the delicious flavors of s'mores, offer a s'mores cheesecake that can be dipped into a tub of marshmallow fluff and then be toasted. Sometimes even a classic recipe deserves a bit of gussying up, and s'mores is versatile if you're ready to think outside of the box.