Give Cheesecake The S'mores Treatment For The Ultimate Upgrade

Get creative when it comes to the marshmallows you use to decorate slices of cheesecake. Colorful homemade marshmallows can add a touch of whimsy to presentations, while different flavors of marshmallows can offer a delightfully surprising dessert for guests. With a bit of patience, you can pull off layers of roasted marshmallows and place the toastier pieces on top of cheesecake for added crunch. Lovers of peanut butter and Nutella will appreciate thin ribbons of the beloved spreads tucked into the cheesecake itself or used to decorate the surface. For an earthy flavor, consider using tahini to help balance out the sweeter notes of the marshmallows, or flex your culinary creativity by making cheesecake layers of different flavors for an effect that is as pretty to eat as it is to taste.

If you use cookies instead of graham crackers to put s'mores together, you can take a similar approach when decorating your cheesecakes and incorporate cookie pieces into the crust before adding in the creamy filling. Feel free to explore different kinds of chocolate when decorating your cheesecakes. White chocolate shavings can help build layers of flavor when used to crown cheesecakes that have been flavored with dark chocolate or caramel. Your imagination is your only limit when it comes to creating the s'mores-inspired dessert of your dreams.