14 Uses For Roasted Marshmallows Outside Of S'mores
Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside, and the perfect shade of caramel brown — there's a whole lot to love when it comes to roasted marshmallows. Just seeing the mosaic of crackled textures and tiny bubbles on the once pristine ivory surface brings up memories of family trips, summer camp, and neighborhood cookouts. And don't even get us started on the aroma. It's a captivating blend of subtle sweetness and robust smokiness.
While many of us have gobbled them up straight from the stick or nestled them between graham crackers and chocolate squares to make s'mores, there's a world of untapped possibilities for this beloved childhood treat. In this article, we're unraveling innovative ways to savor roasted marshmallows that have nothing to do with s'mores. From melting them into an easy-to-drizzle syrup to artfully arranging them atop your favorite breakfast items, the versatility of these tiny, sugary orbs is truly astonishing. Keep reading to discover all of the new ways to enjoy this classic treat.
1. Add them to ice cream for some marshmallow-y goodness
Fans of Rocky Road or Ben & Jerry's Phish Food know all about the magic that happens when marshmallows and ice cream come together. We're fans of both flavors, but we believe there's an opportunity to elevate the marshmallow experience. Here's what we mean: Rocky Road uses whole or diced raw marshmallows, while Phish Food employs a marshmallow swirl. In both instances, marshmallows offer a delightful contrast to the decadent chocolate ice cream enveloping them.
But if raw marshmallows are good, wouldn't roasted marshmallows be even better? After all, roasting marshmallows introduces a whole new flavor profile marked by smoky, toasty, and caramelized undertones. Blend this with chocolate ice cream, and you've crafted a heavenly union. You won't find this ingenious alchemy in the frozen foods aisle, so make your own at home. Simply roast marshmallows over a gas burner or under the broiler. While they're warming up, set out a pint (okay, maybe a gallon) of store-bought ice cream on the counter. Once the marshmallows cool and the ice cream softens, gently fold them together. Pop it back in the freezer for a few minutes, and then indulge in your masterpiece.
2. Melt roasted marshmallows to make a syrup
Up to this point, you've probably only ever consumed marshmallows in solid form. There's nothing wrong with that, but as always, we're here to encourage you to stretch your culinary muscles and try to see this classic treat in a new light. In this instance, we propose melting roasted marshmallows into a luscious syrup.
To do it, start by roasting marshmallows. If you've got a gas stove, roast them right over the open flame for a few seconds. If not, use the broiler to achieve that perfect brown hue. The next step is to make a simple syrup. Opt for the conventional approach of gently simmering equal parts white sugar and water in a saucepan until the sugar fully dissolves, or opt for our hassle-free, no-heat simple syrup method. Reduce the heat and deposit the roasted marshmallows into the saucepan. Stir until the marshmallows are dissolved (about five to seven minutes). Strain, then whisk in vanilla extract and a pinch of salt Once cooled, this delectable syrup is ready to lend campfire vibes to your coffee, hot chocolate, milkshakes, or cocktails. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a month.
3. Roasted marshmallows make great cocktail garnishes
No one would blame you for categorizing marshmallows as a kid-centric food. Like fruit gummies, bubblegum ice cream, and sugary cereal, marshmallows have a simple flavor profile that's best described as saccharine. In fact, that's probably the reason you haven't eaten any since you were 12. But that's all about to change with this next tip because marshmallows are getting a grownup glow-up.
Here, we're talking about using roasted marshmallows to elevate your cocktail garnishes to a new level. Not only are they eye-catching and unconventional, but they provide an excellent flavor contrast to rich, creamy cocktails like black or white Russians, espresso martinis, and mudslides. To make the garnish, slide a marshmallow onto a bamboo skewer. Brown over an open flame or under a broiler. Once browned, lay the skewer over the rim of the glass. For an extra dramatic touch, use a small blowtorch to light the marshmallow on fire before serving.
4. Drop a few into your hot chocolate
From adding a shot of alcohol or espresso to swirling in some sweetened condensed milk or salted caramel, there are all kinds of ways to upgrade your hot chocolate. We're fans of all of these modifications, but our favorite still has to be adding roasted marshmallows to our cup of cocoa. Maybe it's the eye-catching appeal or the nostalgic vibes it conjures up, but something about adorning our mugs with a crispy, gooey marshmallow just feels like the height of coziness.
Now, before you can get all excited and start dropping roasted marshmallows into your cocoa all willy-nilly, a bit of finesse is in order. Whether employing a handheld torch or roasting over the stove, precision is key — aim to toast only the top, leaving the bottom half raw. This may sound a bit strange, but it's the secret to getting the best of both worlds. The toasted side not only offers a visually appealing golden-brown exterior and roasty flavor notes, but the raw underside effortlessly melds into the steaming hot chocolate, contributing a delightful creamy element.
5. Try a new cereal bar recipe
Like peanut butter and jelly, apples and cinnamon, and strawberries and cream, marshmallows and Rice Krispies Treats are one of those natural food pairings that just makes sense. But with all due respect to this holy union, we've uncovered a way to elevate this lunchbox classic to new heights.
Upgrading this classic treat starts by making brown butter. If you're not yet acquainted with this culinary marvel, envision everything you adore about regular butter, but with subtle undertones of nuts and caramel. Once the butter has melted and achieved a rich, nutty brown hue, remove it from the heat. Next, toast mini marshmallows under the broiler. It should only take about a minute for them to transform from alabaster to chestnut brown, but keep a close eye on them to ensure they don't burn. Combine the toasted marshmallows with the brown butter, stirring until thoroughly blended. Gently fold in Rice Krispies cereal until every piece is generously coated, then transfer the mixture to a greased baking dish.
While this substitution may appear straightforward, your bars will take on a whole new level of flavor previously unseen in this basic dessert. If this swap has got you feeling inspired, then consider experimenting even further by pairing roasted marshmallows with other cereals like Cocoa Krispies, Fruity Pebbles, or Golden Grahams.
6. Top a sweet potato
Thanksgiving may be a holiday all about gratitude, but like everything else, it's got its fair share of debates: canned cranberry sauce or homemade? Creamy mashed potatoes or lumpy ones? Marshmallows or pecans on sweet potato casserole? The jury's still out on the first two, but when it comes to the third question, we fall squarely on team marshmallow. Adding marshmallows to sweet potato casserole means adding gooey sweetness, a pillowy texture, and undeniable visual appeal.
Most of us reserve this delightful casserole just for Thanksgiving, but we think it's high time that changed. With just a few modifications, you can transform this holiday favorite into a weeknight treat. Instead of peeling and mashing the sweet potatoes, simply bake them whole in a 425 F oven for 45 minutes. When they come out, add a bit of butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Sprinkle a few mini marshmallows on top, then return the sweet potatoes to the oven just long enough for the marshmallows to brown.
7. Use them as a dessert decoration
Using marshmallows in desserts is nothing new. Beyond s'mores, they play a critical role in Rice Krispies Treats, Rocky Road ice cream, and fantasy fudge, acting as the glue that keeps everything together. There's no denying their importance, so isn't it time they stepped into the spotlight? Instead of melting marshmallows or swirling them into oblivion, allow them to shine by using them to decorate desserts like s'mores cake or mud cake.
Crafting s'mores cake is almost as straightforward as the campfire treat that inspired it. Begin by preparing a boxed chocolate cake. Next, spread warmed marshmallow creme on top. Finish by adorning it with crushed graham cracker pieces, milk chocolate squares, and mini marshmallows. Place the cake under the broiler for about a minute to achieve that perfect marshmallow roast, then indulge. Mud cake requires a bit more mixing, but it's essentially a flourless chocolate cake. While it's often served unadorned, the addition of roasted marshmallows introduces a delightful contrast in both flavor and texture.
8. Whip up a s'mores dip
Whether you find yourself trapped inside on a rainy day or miles away from a campsite, there are plenty of times when making s'mores just isn't possible. What to do then when a craving for those sweet, crunchy dessert sandwiches strikes at an inopportune moment? Why, whip up a s'mores skillet dip, that's what!
Make this delightful dip by preparing an oven-safe dish (we recommend a cast-iron skillet). Either grease it with butter or oil or cover it with parchment paper. Fill the bottom of the dish with your choice of chocolate pieces. Arrange marshmallows on top of the chocolate and bake in a 350 F oven for about eight to 10 minutes or until the marshmallows turn golden brown. Dip into the melty chocolate and the roasty marshmallows with graham crackers and strawberries for a convenient, all-weather treat sure to tackle even the strongest s'mores cravings.
9. Build a grownup Fluffernutter
In case you grew up outside of New England, allow us to explain what a Fluffernutter sandwich is. This regional delight features a delectable combination of Marshmallow Fluff, a sweet and gooey marshmallow creme, spread alongside creamy peanut butter between two slices of bread, typically white or wheat. The result is a nostalgic and indulgent treat that perfectly balances the rich nuttiness of peanut butter with the sweet, cloud-like fluffiness of marshmallows.
Ever since the first iteration of the sandwich was invented in the early 20th century, the Fluffernutter has been widely embraced in school lunchboxes and cherished as a comfort food. We're all about familiar favorites, but we're also not afraid to experiment a bit. In this case, we're talking about pairing your choice of peanut butter with roasted marshmallows instead of jarred marshmallow creme. Not only will this substitution add volume and textural contrast to your sandwich, but you'll also get all of the crave-worthy smoky, toasty notes roasted marshmallows are famous for.
10. Upgrade your crème brûlée
We're not positive, but there's probably some French gastronomic society that would have our heads if they found us messing with a dessert as classic as crème brûlée. With that said, we feel pretty confident that adding roasted marshmallows to the velvety custard base only makes it better, so you won't find us waving any white flags (at least not before we share the secret to upgraded crème brûlée).
To make a zhuzhed-up version, roast marshmallows until golden brown, either over a gas stove or under the broiler. Combine the marshmallows with heavy cream, milk, vanilla, and salt in a saucepan. Stir constantly until the marshmallows melt. Once cooled, combine the marshmallow mixture with whisked eggs and egg yolks. Pour into ramekins and bake at 325 F until the custard sets but is still a bit wobbly. For an extra dose of marshmallowy goodness, mix raw marshmallows with hot water in a food processor and use the topping to cover the custards before broiling.
11. Create roasted marshmallow and fruit kebabs
Easy to assemble, portable, and infinitely customizable, fruit kebabs are the perfect solution — whether you're feeding a crowd or just want to make fruits more exciting for kids. In terms of customization, you can make fruit kebabs unique by choosing a color scheme, cutting fruits into novel shapes, or by drizzling them with your favorite type of chocolate.
Another option we're particularly fond of involves interspersing the array of fruit with a few perfectly roasted marshmallows. Through this strategic alternation of fruit and marshmallows, you transform a basic cookout staple into a tantalizing dessert. Now before you start roasting marshmallows and stabbing fruits, take some time to think about your fruit and marshmallow pairings. Berries (especially strawberries) are an obvious choice, but don't be afraid to try unconventional options like bananas, apples, or peaches as well. When assembling your kebabs, we recommend a one-to-three ratio of marshmallows to fruits. In other words, use one marshmallow for every three pieces of fruit. We find this is just the right balance of sweetness.
12. Roasted marshmallows put a fancy twist on pancakes
Nothing against maple syrup, butter, or fruit, but sometimes the best pancake toppings are the ones that are less conventional. Whipped cream and lemon curd are a good start, but if you want to go all out, then nothing competes with the toasty sweetness roasted marshmallows bring to the table.
To prepare roasted marshmallow pancakes, mix the batter and cook the pancakes as you normally would. Keep them warm while you roast marshmallows over the stove, under the broiler, or with a kitchen torch. When the marshmallows have reached perfect roasty perfection, place them on top of the pancakes, either leaving them whole or gently pressing them to let the marshmallow goodness ooze out. For an extra touch of decadence during your breakfast indulgence, consider drizzling some chocolate syrup over your marshmallow-topped pancakes. Alternatively, consider sprinkling crushed graham crackers on top. They not only add a delightful crunch but also complement the s'mores-inspired flavor beautifully.
13. Blend roasted marshmallows into a milkshake
Chilled, velvety, and luxuriously thick, milkshakes are one of the best desserts out there. But just because we love these delightful milk and ice cream concoctions doesn't mean we can't explore ways to make homemade milkshakes even better. For instance, milk powder adds creaminess, while tahini smooths things out.
However, our preferred technique for improving milkshakes involves incorporating roasted marshmallows into the mix. There are a few different ways to do this. One method involves dropping a few roasted marshmallows into the blender along with milk, ice cream, and any other selected ingredients (we recommend sticking to simple flavors like chocolate or vanilla). Blend this concoction, and voila — your milkshake is now infused with the delectable roasty sweetness you adore. Alternatively, you can introduce the marshmallow flavor using marshmallow creme for a luscious twist. Top it off with roasted marshmallows, drizzles of chocolate syrup, and crumbled graham crackers for a portable rendition reminiscent of s'mores.
14. Smoosh a few onto toast
While the internet was caught up in the yogurt toast craze, we were busy pioneering the culinary frontier with marshmallow toast. Initially, it might strike you as a bit unconventional, but consider this: if you don't hesitate to pair marshmallows with graham crackers, what's stopping you from placing them on a softer version, aka bread?
Now that you're on board with the idea, let's delve into the logistics of marshmallow toast. It all begins with a perfectly browned slice of bread. You have the flexibility to adjust the cooking temperature to your preference but ensure it's at least lightly browned, providing a sturdy base for the melty marshmallows. Spread peanut butter over the bread, gently press some roasted marshmallows on top, and finish it off with a generous drizzle of chocolate sauce or Nutella. The possibilities don't end there — consider enhancing your creation with banana slices, chopped strawberries, chocolate chips, or a dusting of powdered sugar. With ingredients like these, experimentation is encouraged, so if your favorite element isn't on this list, feel free to get creative.
