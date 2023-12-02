14 Uses For Roasted Marshmallows Outside Of S'mores

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside, and the perfect shade of caramel brown — there's a whole lot to love when it comes to roasted marshmallows. Just seeing the mosaic of crackled textures and tiny bubbles on the once pristine ivory surface brings up memories of family trips, summer camp, and neighborhood cookouts. And don't even get us started on the aroma. It's a captivating blend of subtle sweetness and robust smokiness.

While many of us have gobbled them up straight from the stick or nestled them between graham crackers and chocolate squares to make s'mores, there's a world of untapped possibilities for this beloved childhood treat. In this article, we're unraveling innovative ways to savor roasted marshmallows that have nothing to do with s'mores. From melting them into an easy-to-drizzle syrup to artfully arranging them atop your favorite breakfast items, the versatility of these tiny, sugary orbs is truly astonishing. Keep reading to discover all of the new ways to enjoy this classic treat.