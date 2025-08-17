The Telltale Signs Your Olive Oil Belongs In The Trash
Olive oil is a delicious, but slightly complicated, ingredient. It's full of healthy fats and antioxidants, it's good for the heart, and it pairs well with so many different foods. It's also expensive, it comes in different varieties, and there's a few things you need to know when you're shopping for it to find the best bottle. Contrary to popular belief, it also expires, so you need to keep an eye on it to ensure it doesn't go bad.
There's a few telltale signs that a bottle of olive oil belongs in the trash. The first is the smell. The best olive oils should smell fresh and fruity, not waxy or stale. If you get a whiff that reminds you of crayons or bad nuts, it's time to toss it. If you're still unsure after sniffing it, you can taste a drop of the olive oil to inspect it further. If it's lost its sharpness, and instead tastes stale or bitter, it's probably past its prime.
Cloudiness is normal in olive oil, so you really do need to smell and taste it to determine whether or not it's rancid. What you can look for on the bottle though is the harvest date. Olive should be used within 24 months of its harvest date if the bottle is unopened and within three months of opening.
How to store olive oil correctly
If you have already used bad olive oil, there's probably no need to worry. Rancid olive oil won't typically make you sick, but it will impact the flavor of the food you put it on. It also might lack the health benefits of fresh oil.
Luckily, there are ways to prolong the shelf life of your olive oil. Sunlight has a particularly negative effect on it, causing oxidation to occur and leading to rancidity. So, keep it in a cool, dark place and try to buy a darker colored bottle. You also want to make sure the bottle is sealed properly after each use to keep oxygen out. If you use a pouring spout, make sure to cap it.
And if you're someone who stores their oil next to the stove, it's time to make a change. Hot temperatures can affect the taste and quality of olive oil, so it should be kept in an area that's between 60 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit. There are ways to use up rancid olive oil if it's too late. You can use it to clean, make soap products, oil wooden surfaces, or season a cast iron pan. Just don't ruin your meal with it. Even the best olive oils won't taste good if they're past their time.