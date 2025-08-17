The Telltale Signs Your Olive Oil Belongs In The Trash

Olive oil is a delicious, but slightly complicated, ingredient. It's full of healthy fats and antioxidants, it's good for the heart, and it pairs well with so many different foods. It's also expensive, it comes in different varieties, and there's a few things you need to know when you're shopping for it to find the best bottle. Contrary to popular belief, it also expires, so you need to keep an eye on it to ensure it doesn't go bad.

There's a few telltale signs that a bottle of olive oil belongs in the trash. The first is the smell. The best olive oils should smell fresh and fruity, not waxy or stale. If you get a whiff that reminds you of crayons or bad nuts, it's time to toss it. If you're still unsure after sniffing it, you can taste a drop of the olive oil to inspect it further. If it's lost its sharpness, and instead tastes stale or bitter, it's probably past its prime.

Cloudiness is normal in olive oil, so you really do need to smell and taste it to determine whether or not it's rancid. What you can look for on the bottle though is the harvest date. Olive should be used within 24 months of its harvest date if the bottle is unopened and within three months of opening.