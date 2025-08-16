The Cheap Microwave Brand You Should Avoid Buying At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it's time to buy a new microwave, many of us start by surfing the internet. We look up the online stores, assess which brands fall within our budget, maybe talk to some friends about their trusty microwaves, and read the reviews once we've zeroed in on the top few contenders. But something that very few think to do is seek the advice of an actual professional — the person who gets called when microwaves malfunction. Our friends at House Digest spoke to Daniel Vasilevski, the director and owner of an electrical company called Bright Force Electrical. According to him, the microwave brand that's absolutely not worth the money is Magic Chef.

In his practice, Vasilevski has observed the poor longevity of Magic Chef. One of the interesting facts about your microwave that you should know is that a key part of the appliance is called the magnetron. This is the part that creates the microwaves and heats the food — and it's also the part that's often faulty in Magic Chef ovens. "This issue tends to happen much earlier than expected, often within just a couple of years," Vasilevski said. Indeed, as one Amazon reviewer reported, "Lasted two years. Don't buy!! Had a Panasonic model previously, that lasted over ten years. Magic Chef is a 'No-Go.'"