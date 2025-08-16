The Popular Candy Company With Ties To American Designer Ralph Lauren
Fashion may not be the first connection that comes to mind when you think of edible sweet treats, but if you consider instantly iconic American brands, this link may begin to make more sense: Ralph Lauren is the father of Dylan Lauren, founder of confection megastore Dylan's Candy Bar. Entrepreneurship clearly runs in the family. Ralph Lauren launched his own clothing line in 1967; he quickly became a household name and timelessly coveted brand, and has managed to maintain that status while dabbling with other ventures like restaurants. Daughter Dylan has now been running her own smash hit operation since 2001 — as her dad leaned into his love of design, she has embraced her fandom of candy and a Willy Wonka-like world.
Dylan's Candy Bar opened its first location in New York City. It came to house over 7,000 different candies, which Dylan Lauren painstakingly tastes herself in order to offer customers the best of the best. Importantly — and unsurprisingly — the founder paid special attention to aesthetics, branding the store with signature colors and a modern sort of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" whimsy. This led to merchandise that enthusiasts wanted just as much as the candy, and Dylan's quickly became a hot destination for children, teens, and adults alike. Dylan's Candy Bar grew to 21 locations nationwide at its peak, attracted six million visitors annually, collaborated with the likes of Hello Kitty, and counted A-list fans like Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama.
Is Dylan's Candy Bar still open today?
That Hollywood sheen boosted the candy store's profile. One popular feature of the enormous store, for example, was a section of the clear candy bins that were each filled with a different celebrity's favorite candies. You could shop Justin Bieber's preferred sour gummies, as well as treats adored by Selena Gomez or Hugh Jackman. Dylan's was easily the best-known treat chain throughout the first two decades of the 21st century.
Today, it's still one of the best candy stores in the United States, but it's undeniably lost some momentum. It still has a nationwide footprint, though it's down to 11 locations, many of those in airports — admittedly a great place for a snack-shopping spree. Should you end up in a city with a Dylan's, you can still count on a magical store visit, and you'll find all your favorites, from various American regional candy bars to some of the country's most popular sour gummies. What still makes Dylan's Candy Bar worth a trip is not only the vast inventory but the unique merch and curated sets, like a rock candy color wheel, a gummy bear pencil cup, or a cotton candy cake.
If you're already stocked up on Dylan's goodies, you'll find another sugary spot with a celebrity connection: Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, New York, is the candy store owned by Paul Rudd with friends Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton, and Andy Ostroy.