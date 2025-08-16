The Popular Candy Company With Ties To American Designer Ralph Lauren

Fashion may not be the first connection that comes to mind when you think of edible sweet treats, but if you consider instantly iconic American brands, this link may begin to make more sense: Ralph Lauren is the father of Dylan Lauren, founder of confection megastore Dylan's Candy Bar. Entrepreneurship clearly runs in the family. Ralph Lauren launched his own clothing line in 1967; he quickly became a household name and timelessly coveted brand, and has managed to maintain that status while dabbling with other ventures like restaurants. Daughter Dylan has now been running her own smash hit operation since 2001 — as her dad leaned into his love of design, she has embraced her fandom of candy and a Willy Wonka-like world.

Dylan's Candy Bar opened its first location in New York City. It came to house over 7,000 different candies, which Dylan Lauren painstakingly tastes herself in order to offer customers the best of the best. Importantly — and unsurprisingly — the founder paid special attention to aesthetics, branding the store with signature colors and a modern sort of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" whimsy. This led to merchandise that enthusiasts wanted just as much as the candy, and Dylan's quickly became a hot destination for children, teens, and adults alike. Dylan's Candy Bar grew to 21 locations nationwide at its peak, attracted six million visitors annually, collaborated with the likes of Hello Kitty, and counted A-list fans like Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama.