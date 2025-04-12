The Unique Upstate New York Candy Shop Owned By Paul Rudd
Most of us are used to seeing Paul Rudd on our screens in some capacity, whether he's starring in a new movie, walking a red carpet, or taking part in a glitzy campaign or interview. The last place you might ever expect to see the Hollywood actor is at a small-town candy shop, but it's actually a regular occurrence for the residents of Rhinebeck in upstate New York. That's because not only does Rudd live in the quaint town when he's not filming; he also co-owns a local store, Samuel's Sweet Shop.
The story of how the "Ant-Man" star came to own Samuel's is almost script-like itself. Rudd has lived in Rhinebeck for years with his wife Julie, and they were both loyal customers of the store as their children were growing up. The business was originally set up by Ira Gutner, a beloved pillar of the local community. Gutner sadly passed away in 2014, leaving the town in shock. The Rudds stepped in, teaming up with their friends Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton, and Andy Ostroy to keep Samuel's open. It's not the world's largest candy store, but you can buy the "very best" sweets, chocolate, coffee, tea, and baked goods there while connecting with the local community.
Samuel's Sweet Shop sells products that range from gourmet to hilarious
Samuel's sells a lot of different products, like samplers for chocolate lovers, coffee addicts, nut fans, and more, and you can buy the usual popular gummy candies like sour worms and jelly beans. There are seasonal products too, as well as Wonka-themed bars and barks. You can even buy gift sets with Rudd, Morgan, and Burton's favorite items, which all include Rice Krispie treats with their faces on them.
Rudd's selection also has a chocolate almond bark with cherries and sea salt, as well as candy blocks and clodhoppers. Morgan, who starred in "The Walking Dead" as well as "Grey's Anatomy," is more of a fan of strawberry gummy teeth and chocolate-covered Swedish fish. Rudd brought both selections with him on an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," where he told fans that his ownership of the store was "not a joke". "We all kind of live around there, we have lots of old and fun candy," he said.
You might actually have a chance of spotting the actors if you ever visit the town. Rudd is known for frequently popping into the store to help out and chat with customers – he even dons an apron and makes coffees from time to time. We're still not sure what his No. 1 favorite candy is, but the personalized Rice Krispie squares must be up there. Who doesn't want to eat their face, right?