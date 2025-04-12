The Unique Upstate New York Candy Shop Owned By Paul Rudd

Samuel's sells a lot of different products, like samplers for chocolate lovers, coffee addicts, nut fans, and more, and you can buy the usual popular gummy candies like sour worms and jelly beans. There are seasonal products too, as well as Wonka-themed bars and barks. You can even buy gift sets with Rudd, Morgan, and Burton's favorite items, which all include Rice Krispie treats with their faces on them.

Rudd's selection also has a chocolate almond bark with cherries and sea salt, as well as candy blocks and clodhoppers. Morgan, who starred in "The Walking Dead" as well as "Grey's Anatomy," is more of a fan of strawberry gummy teeth and chocolate-covered Swedish fish. Rudd brought both selections with him on an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," where he told fans that his ownership of the store was "not a joke". "We all kind of live around there, we have lots of old and fun candy," he said.

You might actually have a chance of spotting the actors if you ever visit the town. Rudd is known for frequently popping into the store to help out and chat with customers – he even dons an apron and makes coffees from time to time. We're still not sure what his No. 1 favorite candy is, but the personalized Rice Krispie squares must be up there. Who doesn't want to eat their face, right?