This Food Item Is Not Covered By Costco's Usual No-Questions-Asked Return Policy

Understandably, Costco's custom-ordered cakes are one of the superstore's hottest items. Some have even ordered them as their wedding cakes because they are just that good. However, there is some bad news for those who, after purchasing, no longer want the product. Unlike other food options throughout the store, the custom gateaus are not covered by Costco's normal return policy. The rules stated on the Costco website note that special orders and custom-made products cannot be refunded or brought back due to them being "manufactured to member's personal and unique specifications."

While all sales are final in this regard, there is one little loophole for the cakes. If there is an issue with how the item was made according to your initial order or otherwise fails to meet one's specifications, then it is eligible for a return. If the dessert has been baked with the wrong flavor or the wrong name has been scribed on the frosting, for example, a refund or replacement to your satisfaction is guaranteed. But as long as the cake matches your order, refunds are not permitted.