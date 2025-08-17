McDonald's Once Owned These 2 Popular Fast Food Chains

For a business that's often seen as the gold standard of the fast food world, McDonald's has seen surprisingly little success creating other popular chains. It was big news when the burger restaurant launched its new CosMc's brand back in 2023 because, despite the chain's massive success, it didn't own any other restaurants at the time. Less than two years later, McDonald's has already closed its few CosMc's stores. In this modern chain age, people are used to the idea that chains like Taco Bell and KFC are part of a larger group, but McDonald's stands alone. However, it wasn't always this way. For a brief run in the late '90s and early 2000s, McDonald's was looking to expand its portfolio beyond burgers, and it started with two now-popular chains: Chipotle Mexican Grill and Donatos Pizza.

In the late '90s, McDonald's acquired the two chains, buying Donatos in 1999 and investing in Chipotle in 1998. This was part of a larger strategy to expand into other markets, which also included purchasing Boston Market and a stake in the popular sandwich chain Pret A Manger. While it might seem strange now, in the '90s McDonald's was actually kind of flailing. The chain's growth had been slowed by the fact that there just weren't that many places left to open new McDonald's that would be profitable. So, the buying spread that included Chipotle and Donatos was a way to convince investors the company could continue to grow its revenue in other ways.