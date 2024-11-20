Here's What's Stopping Chipotle From Selling Breakfast Burritos

In 2023, Chipotle celebrated 30 years in the business. From its humble roots as a burrito shop on the outskirts of the University of Denver campus to an enormous national chain with over 3,400 locations – the fast-casual Mexican restaurant has been a staple for those craving a quick and filling burrito meal. But one thing you're not likely to see on the menu, not even on the secret one, is a breakfast burrito.

Despite fast-food breakfast options increasing in popularity (and profitability), Chipotle will be staying away from the category mostly because they don't want to mess with a good thing. According to Chipotle's CEO, Brian Niccol, Chipotle will continue focusing on lunch and dinner while streamlining its digital capabilities, but adding breakfast burritos is not in the cards. Niccol told CNN that the difficulties of launching breakfast offerings, namely the expense of getting a whole third meal up and running, wasn't worth it when their chicken, steak, carnitas, and barbacoa offerings were doing so well.

In addition to the millions it'd cost to have the staff, ingredient, and prep capabilities that offering breakfast would entail, one Redditor pointed out that to serve breakfast, Chipotle employees would have to show up even earlier than their current 7 a.m. start time. Another alleged employee pointed out that they already struggle to keep up with the demand of having fresh ingredients prepared and ready to go. Adding breakfast would overload the whole system, which isn't worth the profit.

