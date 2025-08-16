The Umami-Packed Shellfish That More People Should Be Putting In Tacos

In the U.S., tacos often get funneled into a narrow spectrum: carnitas, fish, and occasionally, mushroom or jackfruit. But in Mexico, the world of tacos is much broader. Along coastlines and city markets alike, you'll find tacos filled with everything from marlin and beef brain to squash blossoms and crispy pig skin. Tacos are defined by resourcefulness and the ability to transform what's available into something delicious. Tucked into a warm tortilla, fried oysters offer the same structural pleasure as fish or shrimp, but with deeper minerality and a soft, almost buttery bite.

While fried oysters aren't a traditional taco filling in most Mexican regions, they make sense. Like many different types of seafood tacos, they offer brine and richness. Similar to tacos de tripa or carnitas, they rely on the contrast of fried edges and tender centers — a soft, salty, yet crispy bite that pairs well with acidic garnishes, spicy sauces, and herbs. Oyster tacos might not be the most traditional or well-known taco filling, but that's starting to change, as chefs and home cooks alike experiment with shellfish in places beyond the raw bar.

It helps that oysters take well to batter and heat, keeping their umami punch without going rubbery. For anyone looking to break out of a fish taco rut, this is the move. Oysters taste indulgent, but they're also surprisingly lean, rich in protein, zinc, and B12, yet low in fat and under 50 calories per serving. They're also one of the most environmentally efficient foods on the planet, filtering seawater as they grow, without needing feed or fertilizer. They're one of the healthiest and most sustainable proteins in the seafood chain. Paired with a citrus slaw, a smoky salsa, or a smear of chili mayo, they make a lot of sense in a taco.