8 'Small' Food Brands That Are Actually Owned By Big Corporations

We all know that there are a handful of mega-corporations out there that produce the vast majority of the products we consume on a daily basis. Food corporations specifically have been called out for their ambivalence regarding the quality and healthiness of the food they produce, often prioritizing profits over producing food that promotes the health and vitality of their customers. Perhaps this is why so many of us are attracted to supposedly smaller brands; we hope that because these companies are smaller, they have our interests at heart more than the aforementioned mega-corporations do.

But a lot of the time, that's just marketing. In reality, there are a ton of "small" food brands that are actually owned by huge corporations. Because you think you're getting an artisanal, small-batch product, you may be willing to pay more for these brands, even if they don't differ too drastically from the bigger, more mainstream food labels for which these companies are known. Keep reading to find out which of your favorite "small" food brands are actually owned by large corporations ... and maybe plan on shopping at your local farmer's market for truly small batch products.