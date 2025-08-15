6 Popular Sweet Snacks Made With Unusual Ingredients

Most of us aren't fooling ourselves — that long, incomprehensible ingredient list on the back of your favorite candy's packaging doesn't include many "natural" ingredients. When we grab a box of candy, we acknowledge that we are not opting for an unprocessed food option. But that doesn't mean there aren't still some surprising ingredients hiding inside it. From classic Halloween candy to sugary snacks, there are some, shall we say, inventive add-ins.

A few are just unexpected, while others are a little eyebrow-raising. A handful of them serve as a lesson in how "all-natural" is not always a good thing, and how meatless foods are not necessarily vegetarian. Your favorite chewing gum, jelly bean flavor, or sour gummy might just have more than one trick up its sleeve. After all, knowledge is power, so it's time to pull back the curtain and see exactly what goes into your favorite sweets. Hopefully, they still taste as good once you know.