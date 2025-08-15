The US State That Eats The Most Butter

When it comes to butter consumption, one state churns richly ahead of the rest. Is it the dairy-loving heartland of Wisconsin? Or maybe a Southern state with a taste for the comfort of buttered biscuits? Perhaps it's Vermont, where farm-fresh butter is a source of pride? According to 2021 data from Axios, West Virginia leads the nation in butter consumption in the U.S. at 10.7 oz per capita. This Appalachian region is no stranger to hearty, comforting food traditions, and butter has long been a key player in that culinary identity.

Butter saturates West Virginia staple dishes like flaky biscuits dripping golden richness, fragrantly sweet-savory cornbread, and sautéed collard greens glazed in melted butter. It's a key ingredient in the region's food identity: simple, hearty, and satisfying. The state's penchant for butter aligns with its distinction as the nation's leader in hot dog consumption, as well as the competitive title of number one consumer of fast food, all evidence that West Virginia embraces the comforting flavors of Americana without apology.

This preference reflects broader regional foodways, where butter elevates everyday meals and ties communities to tradition. It's woven into daily routines of gathering and comfort. From Sunday suppers where stories are swapped over butter-brushed pepperoni rolls to church potlucks where everyone knows the casserole will be rich and familiar. Here, butter's in everything because it's part of a culinary language that speaks of care and endurance; Appalachia's food traditions are shaped by its geography, isolation, and tough economic history, and its food culture values sustenance, preservation, and making the most of available resources. Staples like corn, beans, wild greens, and pork define the cuisine, all of which taste better with butter.