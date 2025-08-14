This Kitchen Staple Can Be Used As A Weed Killer

If you have the yard space, growing a garden can have all sorts of benefits: planting flowers can add beauty and attract hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies while planting herbs, vegetables, or fruit can save you money and let you enjoy something that you grew yourself. Whether you're just starting your garden or have had one for some time, garden maintenance can get pricey, though luckily, there are lots of everyday kitchen items that can double as garden gear or be repurposed for your garden, like using egg shells and egg cartons as seed starters and to provide nutrients to your soil and plants.

Another kitchen staple that can easily be used as a weed killer is vinegar. That's right, plain old white vinegar that just about everyone has in their kitchen can be used on its own in a spray bottle to kill weeds. To make it even more effective, you can mix the vinegar (around one gallon) with a little bit of dish soap (around one tablespoon).