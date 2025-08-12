The 9 Best Red Wines At Trader Joe's In 2025
Walking through Trader Joe's wine aisle, observing the red wines in bottles of every shape and size, immediately makes my mouth water with excited anticipation of the luscious, fruity flavors inside each one. The grocer offers a wide selection of red wines from its store brand, as well as selections sold exclusively to the grocer and brands that are available nationally. Many of these wines are suitable for sipping on their own, while others are ideal for pairing with food to help enhance and complement the overall flavors of both. And most are available for great prices, as TJ's has the ability to buy large quantities of many options directly from the producer. Even the widely available wines are often less expensive than the winery's suggested retail price.
To determine the best red wines at Trader Joe's, I gathered a wide selection of options from stores in Nevada and California and conducted a taste test of each bottle. From there, I narrowed the list down to this short list, which will suit a variety of palates, price points, and food pairings. I utilized my knowledge and training as a Certified Sommelier to assist in the selection.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Frank Family Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon
While Bordeaux is the home of cabernet sauvignon, California's Napa Valley boasts one of the finest terroirs for growing full-bodied selections of the variety. Napa's warm, sunshine-filled days and cool nights ensure that the fruit can achieve full ripeness consistently while holding its fresh acidity. The region lies between the Mayacamas and the Vaca Mountain ranges. Its vineyards contain a mix of soil types and topographies defined by their location. Cooler, high-elevation mountain fruit tends to be more concentrated and dense, exhibiting a mineral-rich character and more rustic, earthy qualities. Fruit growing on the valley floor is more plush, round, and fruit-forward thanks to the warmer temperatures the lower-elevation vineyards experience.
Frank Family Vineyards features a blend of fruit grown in valley floor vineyards, primarily located in Rutherford, for its Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon. Rutherford has a mix of volcanic, marine sedimentary, and gravelly soils, bringing an earthy dustiness and concentration to the fruit. The resulting wine has full-bodied character with dark fruit, tobacco, and espresso flavors. 20 months of French oak aging lends structure while helping to soften the wine's tannins, creating an overall smooth palate. The oak lends structure to the wine while imparting dark chocolate, espresso, and warm spice flavors of nutmeg and allspice, rounding out the flavor profile. Pairing the wine with a rich, slow-cooked osso bucco will enhance the wine's savory flavors. The overall complexity of the dish and the wine will complement each other quite well.
Pine Ridge Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon
Napa Valley's Pine Ridge Vineyards blends cabernet sauvignon fruit from a combination of mountain and valley floor vineyards. The winery includes grapes from the iron-rich red clay and volcanic soils of Howell Mountain, the alluvial soils of Oakville, and the gravelly loam and marine sedimentary soils of the Stags Leap District. Using a mix of vineyards from locations throughout the area ensures Pine Ridge Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon is well balanced, capturing the rusticity and complexity of the mountain and the opulence of the valley floor.
The cabernet sauvignon ages in new American oak, new French oak, and neutral French oak for 18 months, softening the tannins while coaxing a velvety smooth texture from the wine. The palate is concentrated, complex, and captivating, showcasing the essence of why Napa is so ideal for growing the grape across a broad range of terroirs. Flavors of tart cherry, black plum, and raspberry mix with dark chocolate, nutmeg, and toasted cedar. There is an acidic backbone to the cabernet that pairs well with fatty meat dishes, such as a grilled tomahawk ribeye steak. The wine's tannins and acidity will help cut through the richness of the meat. Though the wine's alcohol content is a high 15.5%, the acidity keeps the palate fresh and the overall wine in balance.
MacRostie Sonoma Coast pinot noir
The maritime climate of the Sonoma Coast's vineyards is characterized by sunshine-filled days with cool temperatures, foggy mornings and evenings, and constant breezes blowing off the Pacific Ocean. The area is ideal for growing cool-climate grapes including chardonnay and pinot noir. The growing conditions allow the fruit to ripen slowly, maintaining fresh acidity while developing phenolic character.
MacRostie Winery blends fruit from across the area for its Sonoma Coast pinot noir, including from its Thale Estate Vineyard in the Russian River Valley and its Nightwing Estate Vineyard in the Petaluma Gap region. After a slow fermentation, the wine ages for 10 months in French oak, of which 30% is new. The oak aging adds texture and structure to the wine while imparting subtle spice box traits. These attributes harmonize with the wine's flavors of black cherry, blackberry, and pomegranate. The pinot noir has concentration and texture, displaying the qualities of a refined, well-balanced option that is easy to fall in love with.
MacRostie's wine will pair well with grilled seafood, poultry, or pork dishes, such as a glazed salmon with cranberry and balsamic chutney. The tart and sweet chutney's flavors harmonize with the berry tastes in the wine. At the same time, the wine's freshness balances the richness of the fatty fish.
Ruggero di Bardo susumaniello
Trader Joe's unique $9.99 Ruggero di Bardo susumaniello delivers incredible value with a delicious palate. Susumaniello is a rare red variety from the Puglia region of Italy, primarily grown around Salice Salentino. The grape is a workhorse variety that produces high yields. Its fruit has high levels of anthocyanins, which give the wine its deep color and provide an abundance of antioxidants, thereby enhancing the wine's health benefits.
After pouring a glass and admiring the inky, purplish ruby hue, I assumed the wine would be quite dense and tannic. However, upon tasting the selection, the palate was lighter than expected, with juicy red and blue fruit flavors and earthy, woody herb characteristics. The wine ages in a blend of stainless steel and oak barrels for three months before being bottled. Although the oak aging was brief, the barrels' influence is evident in both the aroma and the palate. The susumaniello invites you in with aromas of warm baking spice, wild berries, and sagebrush. It has fruit-forward notes of dried fig, blackberry, and plum, with dark chocolate, nutmeg, and tobacco. The wine coats the palate from the front to the back, with just enough acidity to balance the fruit.
Ruggero di Bardo susumaniello is a bold selection that needs time to breathe once opened, so I suggest decanting the wine. Still, it is delightful, delivering much more than expected. It pairs nicely with slowly braised meats or game dishes, such as red wine-braised short ribs.
B by Fondabent Bordeaux
The red wine blends of Bordeaux are among the most revered and beloved, captivating wine lovers worldwide with their concentrated, fruit-filled flavors and tannic structure. Yet often, the premium Bordeaux flavor profile comes with a top-shelf price, with many costing hundreds to thousands of dollars. One wine that shows the character of quality Bordeaux at an affordable price is B by Fonbadet Vin De Bordeaux, available for $7.99 at TJ's.
Château Fonbadet is located within the Pauillac region of Bordeaux on the Left Bank. The area is renowned for its cabernet sauvignon-based Bordeaux blends. Although the wine lacks the robust tannic structure of others from the area, such as First-Growth Château Lafite-Rothschild and Château Latour, Fonbadet does an incredible job of offering classic cabernet sauvignon characteristics in its approachable, terroir-driven blend. The vineyard's gravel and clay soils are ecologically managed, with well-regarded enologist Michel Rolland working as the consulting winemaker for the property.
The wine's character represents the place where the fruit grows, showing aromas of black cherry, dried tobacco, and wildflowers, which lead to a palate of dark cherry, red berry, licorice, and graphite. The wine is well-balanced, with properly appointed tannins and acidity, making it a delicious pairing with grilled meat dishes, such as a grilled flat iron steak.
Belle Glos Clark and Telephone pinot noir
Lovers of full-bodied pinot noir wines with jammy, fruit-forward flavors will love Belle Glos Clark and Telephone pinot noir. It is part of winemaker Joseph Wagner's portfolio. Wagner was the creator of Meiomi, a fruit-forward pinot noir brand he sold in 2015. Although the Belle Glos wine is a single-vineyard selection from the Santa Maria Valley, it shares similar characteristics with Meiomi, featuring jammy, full-bodied, fruit-forward flavors. The Clark and Telephone vineyard is one of the oldest in the area, initially planted in 1972 with the heirloom Martini pinot noir clone.
After harvesting the fruit, Wagner cold-soaks the whole, destemmed pinot noir grapes for 14 days prior to fermentation, softening the skins while allowing for maximum extraction. During fermentation, the juice undergoes punch-downs and pump-overs, further extracting maximum flavor. The process produces a wine with weight, density, and an inky purple color. Aging for 12 months in French oak, of which 60% is new, adds to that weight, bringing vanilla, toasted cedar, and warm spice notes. These flavors blend with the fruity sweetness of ripe black cherry, blackberry jam, and blueberry cobbler.
The wine lacks the earthy character, alluring aromatics, and fresh acidity I typically appreciate in pinot noir. It also has an alcohol content of 14.9%, which is higher than I expect in a pinot noir. However, if you enjoy bold, flamboyant red wines with a broad, opulent palate and concentrated fruit, you will likely enjoy Belle Glos.
Trader Joe's Platinum Reserve Saint-Émilion Bordeaux Lot #111
Bordeaux lovers who enjoy a softer style of red wine should seek out selections from the Right Bank of the region, including the blends from areas such as Pomerol and Saint-Émilion. The medieval village of Saint-Émilion has been an area for wine production since Roman times, today showcasing selections of primarily merlot, with cabernet franc and other Bordeaux varieties. The area's terroir comprises gravel, clay, limestone soils, a maritime climate, and a varied topography. The mineral richness of the soils contributes to the character of the wine, enhancing the full-bodied elegance and silky, supple finesse of the wine's palate.
Trader Joe's Platinum Reserve Saint-Émilion Bordeaux Lot #111 is a soft and smooth red blend. The grocer does not disclose the blend of its store-branded selection. However, after tasting the wine, the flavor indicates the inclusion of a high percentage of merlot, showing black plum, dark berries, black licorice, and milk chocolate flavors. Although its body is not overly concentrated or complex, the wine has a nice balance of tannin, acidity, and fruit, pairing well with a classic French cassoulet.
Opolo Summit Creek zinfandel Paso Robles
Opolo Summit Creek zinfandel is perfect for fans of a juicy, jammy, spicy red wine. The zinfandel variety is widely cultivated throughout the state's warmer appellations, including Lodi, Paso Robles, and Dry Creek Valley. Warm summer temperatures in each region ensure the thick-skinned black fruit achieves fleshy, full-flavored, and fruit-forward characteristics. In contrast, each area's moderate evening temperatures cool the fruit, ensuring the fruit's natural freshness remains intact.
Opolo's Paso Robles appellation wine enjoys a long, hot growing season where high temperatures allow the red fruit to achieve full ripeness, producing a wine with a high alcohol content of 15.6%. Though the ABV is high, the wine does not come across as hot. Instead, the palate is surprisingly soft, with well-integrated tannins. The acidity is also soft, with the palate providing blackberry pie, strawberry jam, and black cherry flavors.
After fermenting in stainless steel, the individual lots of wine age for a brief two months in partially new French and American oak. After this time, Opolo selects the lots that will be included in the Summit Creek wine to create the final blend. This blend then ages for an additional eight months in oak barrels. Although the total aging time is relatively short, the wine exhibits oak characteristics, displaying warm spice notes along with an abundance of vanilla and dark chocolate. The wine's flavor profile pairs well with a Mexican mole sauce packed with sweet and spicy flavors.
Trader Joe's Reserva Douro red blend
Trader Joe's Reserva Douro Portuguese red blend has an Old World character that is the opposite of the highly concentrated, fruit and oak-forward New World palates of the Opolo or Belle Glos wines. TJ's Douro red blend is more rustic, with an attractive earthiness that displays notes of woody herbs de Provence, such as lavender and sagebrush, savory balsamic, and tobacco leaf. These characteristics complement the black fruit flavors of tinta roriz, along with supporting Portuguese varieties.
Quinta do Vallado produces the wine for Trader Joe's. The winery's history dates to 1716 when its primary production was fortified port wines. In recent years, the production of dry table wines from the Douro has gained popularity. Wineries use the traditional field blend of red grape varieties that historically have been used in the production of port to create full-bodied red wines with structure and complexity.
In addition to displaying well-rounded character, Douro wines also offer affordability, as evidenced by the $9.99 price tag of this bottle. Trader Joe's offering is not as complex as some selections from the region, like the highly refined and regal Chryseia or its sister wine, P+S, from Prats & Symington. However, Trader Joe's selection brings together a balance of black fruit flavors with smooth tannins, showcasing the character of its origin. Enjoy the wine with a hearty, meaty Francesinha sandwich to transport you to Porto.
Methodology
To determine the best red wines at Trader Joe's, I gathered a selection of bottles currently available at the grocer, well beyond the ones listed here, including store-branded wines, wines exclusive to Trader Joe's, and larger-production bottles available nationwide. The options went beyond those that my palate might typically prefer, with the understanding that there is a flavor and style for all types of wine drinkers. And, everyone's tastes may differ. Some wines are soft and subtle; others are massive and brawny. Although I may personally prefer one style over another, the selections in this list take into account a broader range of preferences.
To decide the best, I weighed the overall character, provenance, balance of fruit, acidity, and tannin, and whether the wine was well made, along with the overall taste of each. Cost was not a primary consideration, as the price of a bottle does not dictate its caliber. Still, I noted the price of a few options that provided exceptional value for the wine's quality. I utilized my expertise and training as a Certified Sommelier, Certified Specialist of Wine, and Spanish Wine Scholar to assist in making my selections.