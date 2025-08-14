Elvis Presley Loved To Order Hot Dogs At This Florida Restaurant

Elvis Presley loved fast food. That's no surprise for a man who lived large in every way. Hot dogs were one of his favorites, and there is one Florida roadside eatery that still proudly claims a place in his history as a stop on the King of Rock and Roll's itinerary. In the early '60s, while filming "Follow That Dream" in Central Florida, Elvis made his way to Brooksville, where he found the Coney Island Drive-Inn.

Locals say that the rockstar went there at least twice, making it one of several restaurants that Elvis loved. Ever since, the joint hasn't let the memory fade. Walk inside today, and Coney Island Drive-Inn feels like a time capsule. Vintage signs cover the walls, and Elvis memorabilia is everywhere, including a life-size sculpture of the King mid-song. It's kitschy in the best possible way.

Having been open since 1960, Coney Island Drive-Inn serves up roadside comfort food. Think steamed footlongs, loose meat sandwiches, and thick shakes in a building that holds on tightly to its past. The space is steeped in small-town Florida charm, with decades of history in every corner. If you're anywhere near Brooksville, this spot's worth pulling over for.