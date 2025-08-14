Elvis Presley Loved To Order Hot Dogs At This Florida Restaurant
Elvis Presley loved fast food. That's no surprise for a man who lived large in every way. Hot dogs were one of his favorites, and there is one Florida roadside eatery that still proudly claims a place in his history as a stop on the King of Rock and Roll's itinerary. In the early '60s, while filming "Follow That Dream" in Central Florida, Elvis made his way to Brooksville, where he found the Coney Island Drive-Inn.
Locals say that the rockstar went there at least twice, making it one of several restaurants that Elvis loved. Ever since, the joint hasn't let the memory fade. Walk inside today, and Coney Island Drive-Inn feels like a time capsule. Vintage signs cover the walls, and Elvis memorabilia is everywhere, including a life-size sculpture of the King mid-song. It's kitschy in the best possible way.
Having been open since 1960, Coney Island Drive-Inn serves up roadside comfort food. Think steamed footlongs, loose meat sandwiches, and thick shakes in a building that holds on tightly to its past. The space is steeped in small-town Florida charm, with decades of history in every corner. If you're anywhere near Brooksville, this spot's worth pulling over for.
What to order if you want to eat like Elvis
So, what did Elvis actually eat at the Coney Island Drive-Inn? According to local legend, he went for the footlong hot dog topped with chili, mustard, and onions. While this hasn't been officially confirmed, it's a safe bet knowing his love for rich and overindulgent food. Just look at Elvis' very last meal: cookies and ice cream. The King also had a thing for sauerkraut, so if he were ordering off today's Coney Island menu, the New Yorker dog (which includes kraut, sweet onions, and mustard) would've been right up his alley. Either way, it's greasy, filling fare that fits right into the Elvis playbook.
While hot dogs were his rumored go-to, the rest of the menu lines up with Elvis Presley's favorite foods. The King famously loved burgers, especially the square sliders from Krystal. Coney Island's All-American Burger is a strong match — simple, classic, and easy to imagine him devouring with a soda on the side. Toss in fries and a thick shake, and you've basically got a greatest hits list of Elvis' comfort food cravings. Coney Island Drive-Inn leans on nostalgia and sticks to tried-and-true menu items — and for Elvis fans, it's one of the few spots where you can order lunch and feel just a little bit like the King himself.