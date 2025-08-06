Review: Panda Express And Buldak's Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken Will Light Your Mouth On Fire In All The Best Ways

Panda Express is the pinnacle of Chinese-American takeout. It's one of the few fast food spots where I don't tend to agonize over what to order; for me, it's simple — one bowl with steamed rice and orange chicken, please. Well, that was until we get wind of a brand-spanking-new entree. The Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken is hitting the steam table, and more excitingly, this recent innovation was spearheaded in collaboration with Buldak for what's bound to be the hottest entree on the scene — and not just figuratively. The Asian fast food restaurant is targeting the upswell of hot, spicy foods favored by Gen Z, and the folks at Panda Express gave us a preview before Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken rolls into (select) locations on August 6.

Naturally, the chain's American Chinese heritage runs through its existing lineup of wok-ified meats and chow mein. But joining forces with a Korean ramen powerhouse like Buldak, which is responsible for some of the spiciest instant ramens around? "Intrigued" is the word I would use. Chef Lalita Lopansri, who demonstrated the dish for us on-site, explained why the launch stood out for the chain, noting, "I think the depth of flavor that Buldak gives is so unique compared to all the other hot sauces out there." Not knowing whether my taste buds would rejoice or recoil from the turbo-charged heat, I braced my palate and prepared to find out whether it was worth the burn.