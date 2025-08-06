Review: Panda Express And Buldak's Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken Will Light Your Mouth On Fire In All The Best Ways
Panda Express is the pinnacle of Chinese-American takeout. It's one of the few fast food spots where I don't tend to agonize over what to order; for me, it's simple — one bowl with steamed rice and orange chicken, please. Well, that was until we get wind of a brand-spanking-new entree. The Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken is hitting the steam table, and more excitingly, this recent innovation was spearheaded in collaboration with Buldak for what's bound to be the hottest entree on the scene — and not just figuratively. The Asian fast food restaurant is targeting the upswell of hot, spicy foods favored by Gen Z, and the folks at Panda Express gave us a preview before Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken rolls into (select) locations on August 6.
Naturally, the chain's American Chinese heritage runs through its existing lineup of wok-ified meats and chow mein. But joining forces with a Korean ramen powerhouse like Buldak, which is responsible for some of the spiciest instant ramens around? "Intrigued" is the word I would use. Chef Lalita Lopansri, who demonstrated the dish for us on-site, explained why the launch stood out for the chain, noting, "I think the depth of flavor that Buldak gives is so unique compared to all the other hot sauces out there." Not knowing whether my taste buds would rejoice or recoil from the turbo-charged heat, I braced my palate and prepared to find out whether it was worth the burn.
What is Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken?
The classic sweet and sour sauce recipe, at its core, blends together mouth-tingling ingredients like vinegar, ketchup, and soy sauce with a sweetener to form the tangy glaze enrobing meats with its sticky grasp. From press materials provided to us, Panda Express coats the chicken in a crunchy breading (notably made out of rice flour) and stir-fries it with thick chunks of bell pepper and onion — easily the best method to maintain crispness in the colorful vegetables. Honestly, Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken looks like a dead-ringer for Panda Express' semi-discontinued Sweet Fire Chicken. The sauce is a glowing orange shade, and it clings to every square inch of the battered morsels.
And what about this so-called "dynamite" business? Of course, that's where Buldak comes in, the word referring to the nuclear power of the brand's fiery ramen recipe. Buldak handled all elements of the glaze and, by all accounts, has transferred its tongue-lashing burn pretty faithfully into the chicken entree. How intense the spice will be, on the other hand, is a subjective matter. Evelyn Wah, the vice president of brand innovation at Panda Express, confirms one thing: that "it's the spiciest dish we've ever launched, bringing a new level of heat to our menu like never before."
Price, availability, and nutrition info
As mentioned, the Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken will be available beginning August 6, 2025, but only at a small handful of restaurants. We were able to confirm that the Buldak collaboration will cover participating locations in Washington D.C., Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, San Diego, Houston, Orlando, and Phoenix. Spice fans in these 10 cities will get a preview of the limited-time offering before much of the country.
Unlike other fast food promotions where the deadline for trying is tight, customers can breathe a little easier knowing that this spicy entree will be available for a little while. Panda Express plans to keep it on the menu into the fall, through October 7, 2025. No word on when, or if, Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken will expand to other cities or settle in permanently, but this is part of Panda Express' strategy when introducing new items: test the waters, see how customers respond, and allow time for the dish to build a consensus. You'll need to visit a location to see the cost, but it'll be priced on par with any regular entree for bowls and plate meals alike.
So far, we know that an individual serving clocks in at 270 calories and 17 grams of protein, comparable to other poultry entrees served on Panda Express' menu. It also contains common allergens wheat and soy.
Taste test
I sampled a smaller portion of the Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken from a paper takeout carton. The restaurant filled out the bottom with steamed rice, which I thought was a nice touch. I could load my fork with a little bit of each, which, ideally, simulates how one would order the entree at a location in the wild.
As for the taste? I'll admit, Panda Express and Buldak were not kidding — this is truly spicy in all senses of the term. Be warned that the heat does not sneak up on you in that slow-burning way. The fiery feel is instantaneous, and it immediately takes over upon the first bite. The piquant bursts of chili sting with a similar intensity to Buldak's famous ramen, but the dish remained appealing, especially with the fluffy grains of rice. The milder peppers and onions helped lend an ease to what was otherwise a scorching ordeal.
If I had one bone to pick, it's that I thought the flavors were imbalanced. I struggled detecting as much of the sweetness and sourness in the sauce, despite it being a sweet and sour sauce. In comparison to the seething burn cascading off my tongue, the other elements of the entree couldn't help but take a back seat. This didn't diminish my enjoyment — a tangy wallop is sometimes needed — but it was noticeable.
Final thoughts
Overall, Panda Express and Buldak seem to make a good team here. The Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken delivers exactly what's promised: a blowtorch to the tongue, a runny nose, and a punch that's unforgettable. I might not swap it for old reliable (aka the orange chicken), but the quality is certainly on par with the rest of the chain's menu, in my opinion. The chicken boasted great texture, especially with the tangy hot sauce, and stood up to the fluffy white rice. In fact, chef Lalita Lopansri recommended pairing it with the aforementioned side dish, which everyone present agreed granted the best canvas for the neon-glazed special.
This entree will do well among those with a high heat tolerance, or anyone wanting to shake up their normal lunchtime order. Don't get us wrong, it's not likely to literally be recalled for being too spicy, but there's no shortage of kick. Is there any chance Buldak's influence appears in future Panda Express creations? When asked, Lopansri couldn't say one way or another, but we've decided to read that optimistically. There's no doubt Panda Express can nail heat, and fiery strength like this would suit any beef or pork dish, or perhaps an appetizer for sweat-inducing small bites. Buldak-infused wontons, anyone?