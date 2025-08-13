The Popular Seafood Dish You Can't Miss Out On When In Florida

It's not surprising that there's a lot of great seafood in Florida — after all, the state is surrounded by water on three sides and has the longest coastline of any state in the contiguous U.S. From Key West "pink gold" shrimp to the increasingly pricey grouper sandwich, it's no wonder that seafood makes up around half of our list of iconic Florida dishes to try. However, there is one seafood dish that you absolutely shouldn't miss while in Florida, and that's the stone crab claw.

Known for having a sweet and slightly salty flavor that's comparable to lobster, and a tender yet firm texture, stone crab claws are a popular Florida delicacy. Nearly all commercial harvests of stone crabs occur in the waters off Florida, and they're also one of the state's top commercial seafood products by value. Unlike many other types of crab, only the claws are harvested from stone crabs, which are then returned to the ocean to regrow their claws. They can only be harvested between October 15 and May 1, with strict limits on minimum claw size (2 7/8"), daily harvesting limits, set timings between harvesting and cooking, and other restrictions. The restrictions mean that stone crab claws probably aren't going anywhere, however there is still some decline in numbers. All the rules and regs also explain why stone crabs are so expensive.