This Iconic Florida Shellfish Nicknamed 'Pink Gold' Is A Must-Try For Seafood Lovers
Everyone's heard of edible gold — the shimmering dust adds sparkle to dishes. Yet fewer people know about the seafood variety, "pink gold." Strictly speaking, there's nothing glittery about these Florida shellfish. In fact, to the untrained eye, these shrimp look suspiciously pink only — frequently mistaken to be raw, even when cooked. Instead, the coral-toned shellfish gets its name from the sheer volume of fishermen who rushed to the Florida Keys and their surrounding islands after its discovery in 1949. The mass influx of shrimpers was likened to the Gold Rush. Everybody wanted a piece of the catch, and you should too.
Fast-forward 80 years, and the nocturnal shellfish have shifted from being a niche delicacy to a beloved staple in local cuisine. For culinary enthusiasts, sampling these shrimp is like taking a bite of Florida's history. The original shrimpers of '49 have passed down the torch; in this region, some of the modern fishermen are fifth-generation shrimpers, and the discovery of pink gold played a pivotal role in establishing the Florida Keys as a prestigious culinary destination for seafood. Add it to the list of iconic Florida foods you need to try.
What do 'pink gold' shrimp taste like?
There's nothing as rewarding as an edible history lesson. These shrimp, also nicknamed "Key West pinks," have a distinctively sweet flavor and a tender yet firm texture. As a seafood lover, these are the crème de la crème. The shellfish is rare, with intriguing nocturnal habits and a fascinating backstory that spurred the famous shrimping industry of the Florida Keys. But the beautiful flavor and post-cooked color are the cherries on top; the strength of sweetness is remarkable.
By now, we've established in no uncertain terms that this meat is one of the foods and drinks you have to try in Key West — the greater question is: how? Unsurprisingly, pink gold is tasty enough to shine as a standalone dish; a plate of "peel and eat" shrimp is all you need for a mouthwatering immersion into Florida's culinary history. Add a splash of cocktail sauce, and the result is delicious. That said, this special shellfish also lends itself to a myriad of dishes, including creamy pasta, fresh salads, and zesty stir-fries. Maybe it's worth shipping some to your home address? It's easy to order Whole Catch Key West Pink Shrimp online. Tackle family-favorite recipes with pink gold in the haven of your own kitchen — just brush up on the foolproof way to know when your shrimp is perfectly cooked. That rosy tinge can throw off your judgment.