This Iconic Florida Shellfish Nicknamed 'Pink Gold' Is A Must-Try For Seafood Lovers

Everyone's heard of edible gold — the shimmering dust adds sparkle to dishes. Yet fewer people know about the seafood variety, "pink gold." Strictly speaking, there's nothing glittery about these Florida shellfish. In fact, to the untrained eye, these shrimp look suspiciously pink only — frequently mistaken to be raw, even when cooked. Instead, the coral-toned shellfish gets its name from the sheer volume of fishermen who rushed to the Florida Keys and their surrounding islands after its discovery in 1949. The mass influx of shrimpers was likened to the Gold Rush. Everybody wanted a piece of the catch, and you should too.

Fast-forward 80 years, and the nocturnal shellfish have shifted from being a niche delicacy to a beloved staple in local cuisine. For culinary enthusiasts, sampling these shrimp is like taking a bite of Florida's history. The original shrimpers of '49 have passed down the torch; in this region, some of the modern fishermen are fifth-generation shrimpers, and the discovery of pink gold played a pivotal role in establishing the Florida Keys as a prestigious culinary destination for seafood. Add it to the list of iconic Florida foods you need to try.