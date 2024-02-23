These Are Andrew Zimmern's Top Picks For Dining Out In Miami - Exclusive

Finding the best local restaurants while traveling is an art form. There's only so much time to explore the culinary scene in a foreign destination, and no one wants to waste their time eating at subpar spots. Online reviews will guide you in the right direction, but mixed reports may leave you torn. And friends and family, however well-intentioned, can let you down with some seriously dated selections. From sad crab shacks to pricey tourist traps, nearly every traveler has endured dismal dining experiences while on vacation.

But if you're searching for restaurants in Miami, Florida, there's one culinary authority whose word you can trust: Andrew Zimmern. The celebrity chef has dined in and around Miami for decades, and he's a fixture of the popular South Beach Wine and Food Festival. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Zimmern shared his expert tips for finding the best restaurants in South Beach. "It's just an incredible, spirited community. I think the food there reflects that, whether it's Brad Kilgore's food, or Michael Schwartz's food, or grabbing some cushaw at the Palacio de Los Jugos, or stone crab at Joe's," he tells Tasting Table. Whether you're looking for a casual lunch plate or a sophisticated sit-down meal, Zimmern has you covered with endless suggestions to whet your appetite.