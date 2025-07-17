How A $32 Grouper Sandwich In Florida Almost Became The Statewide Poster Child For Inflation

The price of Florida's unofficial lunch, the grouper fish sandwich, has become a talking point after Governor Ron DeSantis publicly used a $32 menu price at a popular restaurant to illustrate the impact of inflation. The governor's remarks set off a ripple of local debate, with some residents and visitors expressing surprise at the cost, while others, including industry workers, see high prices as an ongoing reality for anyone who eats local seafood. In coastal communities from Jacksonville to the Keys, the grouper sandwich has never been a bargain option. Today, a sandwich made with fresh, wild-caught grouper typically ranges from $18 to $35. While it is true that some spots charge less, prices remain well above those for farmed or frozen fish sandwiches, and as with any restaurant menu item, the higher price points are typically found at more upscale restaurants.

The cost of this sandwich reflects a tangled net of factors, with rising cost rippling outward from managing fish populations and supporting local fisheries to the practical obstacles of bringing a fresh, wild catch from ocean to plate.It's easy to focus on sticker shock, but it is important to recognize what diners are actually getting: A substantial piece of wild-caught and regulated seafood. As DeSantis noticed, inflation means rising costs, from ingredients and kitchen gear to air conditioning and labor. All of these add to the cost of every sandwich served, so there's just no way to net a bargain-basement price on real Florida grouper.