The Fish That Put Florida's Skippers Smokehouse On The Map For One Of The Best Fish Sandwiches In America

There are literally countless restaurants that sling sandwiches across America, so when an eatery is eligible for an award for the best one in the country, it's worth taking note. Perhaps the most surprising part about what was once up for the title of one of the best sandwiches in the United States is that it's not a burger or fried chicken sando, but a fish sandwich at Skipper's Smokehouse in Tampa, Florida of all places. The sandwich that almost nabbed the title is the Florida-based eatery's Blackened Grouper Reuben Sandwich.

Skipper's Smokehouse's Blackened Grouper Reuben Sandwich was featured on a 2011 episode of Travel Channel's "Man v. Food" with Adam Richman, but sounds like it's still worth the rage today. Richman returned to the eatery in 2012 for an episode of his show "Adam Richman's Best Sandwich in America." Unfortunately, the sandwich lost to a shrimp po' boy from a New Orleans-based restaurant in the competition. As for this sandwich, it takes a classic Reuben up a notch with a blackened grouper filet with the usual toppings like sauerkraut and Russian dressing piled on rye bread. Many fish sandwiches are made with pollock or cod, but a large amount of grouper is harvested in Florida, so it makes sense for this eatery.