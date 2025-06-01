The Fish That Put Florida's Skippers Smokehouse On The Map For One Of The Best Fish Sandwiches In America
There are literally countless restaurants that sling sandwiches across America, so when an eatery is eligible for an award for the best one in the country, it's worth taking note. Perhaps the most surprising part about what was once up for the title of one of the best sandwiches in the United States is that it's not a burger or fried chicken sando, but a fish sandwich at Skipper's Smokehouse in Tampa, Florida of all places. The sandwich that almost nabbed the title is the Florida-based eatery's Blackened Grouper Reuben Sandwich.
Skipper's Smokehouse's Blackened Grouper Reuben Sandwich was featured on a 2011 episode of Travel Channel's "Man v. Food" with Adam Richman, but sounds like it's still worth the rage today. Richman returned to the eatery in 2012 for an episode of his show "Adam Richman's Best Sandwich in America." Unfortunately, the sandwich lost to a shrimp po' boy from a New Orleans-based restaurant in the competition. As for this sandwich, it takes a classic Reuben up a notch with a blackened grouper filet with the usual toppings like sauerkraut and Russian dressing piled on rye bread. Many fish sandwiches are made with pollock or cod, but a large amount of grouper is harvested in Florida, so it makes sense for this eatery.
How to make your own grouper Reuben sandwich at home — and other bites to try at Skipper's Smokehouse
If you don't plan on a trip to Tampa, Florida, anytime soon, there are recipes online for the sandwich from Skipper's Smokehouse. For every sandwich, use a six-ounce grouper filet, which you should flavor with Cajun seasoning. It should be blackened and cooked through in around five minutes. As for the rest, you can follow our classic Reuben sandwich recipe that features a homemade Russian dressing, then serve it with an extra dash of Cajun seasoning and a pickle spear like Skipper's Smokehouse.
And if you happen to be around the area, the restaurant is open Thursdays through Sundays, so plan accordingly. The menu sounds quite tasty, so try one of its Florida-style appetizers like smoked fish dip, onion rings, fried green tomatoes, or fried gator tail. Or complete your meal with sides like its coleslaw, pimento cheese grits (yum), fried okra, or hushpuppies. Other standout dishes include its clam chowder, fresh oysters, macaroni and cheese, and a fried green tomato BLT.
For more varieties of classic sandwiches to try across the nation, here are our best sandwiches in America, including one from Denver Biscuit Co. in Denver, Colorado.