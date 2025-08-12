This Tony's Chocolonely Flavor Is Boring And Chalky

Tony's Chocolonley is a do-good chocolate brand with an important mission to end labor exploitation in the chocolate industry. The brand boasts (mostly) good, innovative flavor offerings too, ranging from milk chocolate to its "everything bar" with caramel, pretzel, almond, and nougat inclusions. However, in a recent taste test ranking of the best and worst Tony's chocolate bars, Tasting Table found a Tony's Chocolate bar that was boring and chalky: dark chocolate. A standout dark chocolate should showcase the pure taste of the cocoa, without ingredients like sugar or milk overpowering nuanced cocoa flavor notes like floral, cherry, and vanilla. Yet, when we performed a chocolate connoisseur level tasting of Tony's Dark Chocolate bar, made with 70% cocoa, there was a lack of smooth, creamy texture. Instead, we got a dry, powdery bite.

Though it's not exactly clear what causes the brand's dark chocolate bar to fall short, it could be a matter of improper tempering, blooming (when chocolate's sugar crystallizes because of high moisture), or undissolved raw ingredients like cocoa or sugar that made the bar unpleasantly grainy. The tempering process in chocolate-making involves heating and cooling down chocolate before forming it into molds, and its purpose is to impart a melt-in-your-mouth texture that also snaps cleanly when you break off a square. Whatever the cause, the brand's dark chocolate wasn't it. So, for smooth dark chocolate, it's probably best to go with another popular chocolate brand and stick to Tony's other, sweeter flavors.