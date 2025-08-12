This Popular Ice Cream Brand Is Our Least Favorite. Here's Why

Rain or shine, we love a cold scoop of ice cream. So much, in fact, that we took on the enjoyable challenge of ranking nearly two dozen ice cream brands so you know which creamy pints to place in your shopping cart and which ones to leave behind in the freezer section. In a surprise we did not see coming, one of the more well-known ice cream makers out there fell to the bottom of our list. While noting the ice cream's flavor and inconsistency, we had to flag this friendly-looking label, as much as it pained us to do.

Baskin-Robbins is a brand with history. It has clocked decades of experience, and over 1,400 different flavors have been stamped with its logo. Unfortunately, old isn't always gold, as we came to discover. Some of the ice cream options we sampled were simply lackluster in taste, and many of the flavors had us wondering whether we were eating natural or artificial ingredients. We're not the only ones disappointed in Baskin-Robbins. Ice cream lovers have taken to Consumer Affairs to describe poor customer service, expensive products, and inconsistencies in scoop sizes and tastes of ice cream orders. Reddit users, too, have described not only freezer burn in ice cream scoops but an overall drop in the quality of Baskin-Robbins' flavors.