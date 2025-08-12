The Savory California Dish That Originated During The Gold Rush Era

Upon the discovery of gold in California's expansive mountains, hundreds of thousands of people flocked from all over in search of wealth. While the lucky ones used their newfound gold to establish themselves out west, one famished miner put his money towards an expensive meal, leading to the creation of a priceless recipe known as the Hangtown Fry.

After a successful day searching for gold in Placerville, California, nicknamed Hangtown, this miner carried his earnings into the El Dorado Hotel and requested that the bartender prepare him something with the costliest ingredients one could rummage up. The meal, which consisted of eggs, cornmeal-breaded oysters, and bacon, doesn't sound like the priciest thing someone could sink their teeth into, but during the California Gold Rush, a Hangtown Fry was almost as valuable as the golden nuggets that drew many out west.

Egg prices may have skyrocketed in recent years, but in the mid-1800s, they really did cost a fortune. By 1851, eggs were as much as $3 each in California, which is about $125 today. Farmers couldn't keep up with the state's sharp population rise, turning eggs into a rare gem. They were also expensive to transport, as were oysters. The bivalves, which were packed onto ice and sent via horseback from 100 miles away, were $1 each — roughly $42 today. Bacon, a staple amongst gold miners, rounded out the meal.