The Savory California Dish That Originated During The Gold Rush Era
Upon the discovery of gold in California's expansive mountains, hundreds of thousands of people flocked from all over in search of wealth. While the lucky ones used their newfound gold to establish themselves out west, one famished miner put his money towards an expensive meal, leading to the creation of a priceless recipe known as the Hangtown Fry.
After a successful day searching for gold in Placerville, California, nicknamed Hangtown, this miner carried his earnings into the El Dorado Hotel and requested that the bartender prepare him something with the costliest ingredients one could rummage up. The meal, which consisted of eggs, cornmeal-breaded oysters, and bacon, doesn't sound like the priciest thing someone could sink their teeth into, but during the California Gold Rush, a Hangtown Fry was almost as valuable as the golden nuggets that drew many out west.
Egg prices may have skyrocketed in recent years, but in the mid-1800s, they really did cost a fortune. By 1851, eggs were as much as $3 each in California, which is about $125 today. Farmers couldn't keep up with the state's sharp population rise, turning eggs into a rare gem. They were also expensive to transport, as were oysters. The bivalves, which were packed onto ice and sent via horseback from 100 miles away, were $1 each — roughly $42 today. Bacon, a staple amongst gold miners, rounded out the meal.
Whip up your own Hangtown Fry with some modern spins
The mash-up of eggs, bacon, and oysters is definitely a product of its time, but the savory taste makes the Hangtown Fry a unique Californian dish that's endured through the years. There are still restaurants in the area that serve up the meal, and the dish even became one of Mark Twain's favorite foods. With the ingredients being easier to come by these days, the Hangtown Fry is worthy of recreating on your own.
The trio of eggs, bacon, and breaded oysters is quite simple, so you can always spice it up with a few additions. When coating the oysters with flour and cornmeal, add in some Old Bay seasoning or garlic salt and onion powder to add an earthy finish to the briny bivalves. The fry isn't like your typical omelet, but there's nothing stopping you adding some mushrooms, peppers, and chives into the mix.
To really let the meal take you back in time, spice it up to complement beverages of the era. A dash of lemon zest harmonizes with a classic Gold Rush cocktail, a blend of bourbon, honey syrup, and freshly-squeezed lemon juice. A dash of ground cloves brings a sweet, earthiness to the Hangtown Fry to pair with the pisco punch, another pricey Gold Rush era staple.