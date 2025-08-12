You Don't Need To Spend An Hour Cooking Polenta: How To Do It Faster

Polenta is a creamy, savory, and comforting cornmeal foundation that's often topped with proteins, veggies, and sauces. While most polenta recipes, like this simple polenta, are a one-pot dish with a few ingredients, they require constant stirring and long cooking times. But, you don't need to spend an hour cooking polenta; cut cooking times in half with the help of baking soda.

Baking soda is an alkaline ingredient that reacts with the cell walls of corn in the polenta, breaking them down to speed up the cooking process. Once the barrier has broken, hot water can quickly infiltrate and gelatinize corn's starches into a creamy pot of polenta. To use baking soda as a softening agent, simply add a teaspoon in with the salt and polenta as you pour them into the boiling water, whisking to combine. Then you'll turn the heat to low and cover the polenta for five minutes. Give the pot a quick whisk before covering the polenta and letting it cook for an additional 25 minutes. At the end of the cooking period, you'll have clump-free, tender, and creamy polenta in half the time of a traditional recipe. Plus, it's a hands-off method that will allow you to focus your efforts on other dishes.

Want to make your polenta even more creamy and flavorful? Finish it off with parmesan, fresh cracked pepper, and a tablespoon of butter. Another decadent duo to enrich your polenta would be a spoonful of mascarpone and a drizzle of high-quality extra virgin olive oil.