How Waffles Can Seriously Elevate The Classiness Of Your Party Appetizers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Waffles may have started out as breakfast foods, but their utility has expanded into other courses. Not only can you top a hot waffle with ice cream and chocolate sauce for an upgraded dessert, but you can even use them to revamp party appetizers. Their light, fluffy crumb and crispy crust acts as a great swap for crackers or baguette, providing a stunning lattice-shaped form that effortlessly holds toppings.

Waffles are such a beloved griddle cake that they come in various convenient forms, saving you the trouble of making them from scratch. We've even ranked 14 frozen waffle brands, from worst to best to help you choose. You can also give waffles a more homemade feel by using a store-bought mix or by making them from scratch. This will give you an opportunity to upgrade the batter with different mix-ins — our sesame scallion waffle recipe can really elevate complexity.

Whether you're using homemade or frozen waffles, you can slice them into segments with a knife. Otherwise, cut regular-sized waffles into creative shapes with cookie cutters to further improve their presentation. But, you don't even have to use a knife if you're working with Eggo Minis Frozen Waffle Bites, which are already the perfect size for finger foods.