How To Turn Chicken And Waffles Into An Adorable, Bite-Size Appetizer

A table overflowing with bottomless mimosas, a robust variety of delicious foods, and the endless spilling of metaphoric tea, is a get-together for the ages. The hallmark of a great brunch is the food offerings that toe the line between breakfast and lunch in a most appetizing and aesthetically appealing way. What's more? Miniaturized versions of your favorite foods make for an all-too-cute and very photo-worthy meal. For example, mini Dutch babies make an easily shareable item of either a sweet or savory variety. Blending sweet with savory and turning it into a more fun and compact size, however, is an exercise in elevating your next gathering. Shrink down a classic chicken and waffles recipe and your unforgettable appetizer will be the toast around the table.

It's quite easy to make a mini-sized version of the all-time classic chicken and waffles dish. All you need are the basic ingredients and a little bit of imagination — decorative toothpicks and other serving accouterments certainly don't hurt either! In a pinch, heating up frozen versions of your favorite chicken nuggets and toaster waffles is a game-changer. For something a little more homemade, cut up bite-sized pieces of freshly made fried chicken and serve them on top of cuts of your favorite buttermilk Belgian waffles that have been cut down to size with knives or cookie cutters.

Whether starting with frozen favorites or going the homemade route, your appetizer is sure to garner some attention. However, classic flavors are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to making the ultimate appetizer.