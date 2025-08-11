Why You Should Remove Excess Packaging Before Placing Food In Your Fridge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not just a TikTok trend — there are actually very practical reasons behind taking your groceries out of the packaging before you put them in the fridge. Before you say, "Et tu, Tasting Table?" there's a functionality aspect beyond the fashionable aesthetic. When you remove unnecessary packaging, you'll end up with more space in the fridge, a clearer view of everything in stock, and ultimately less food waste at the end of the week.

You don't have to go full-on fridgescaping with this. Removing exterior packaging is not the same as pouring milk or juice from one bottle into another. We're talking about taking off the carton around the yogurts, separating individually wrapped string cheese, and pulling produce out of the plastic wrap. By doing that, you'll always be able to see exactly what you have in the fridge as soon as you open the door. That means you'll be eating through the groceries more efficiently, rather than accidentally finding a plastic bag with a single slimy carrot hiding in it at the back of the fridge. Plus, there will be more space without the extra plastic cluttering things up.