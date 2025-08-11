Why You Should Remove Excess Packaging Before Placing Food In Your Fridge
It's not just a TikTok trend — there are actually very practical reasons behind taking your groceries out of the packaging before you put them in the fridge. Before you say, "Et tu, Tasting Table?" there's a functionality aspect beyond the fashionable aesthetic. When you remove unnecessary packaging, you'll end up with more space in the fridge, a clearer view of everything in stock, and ultimately less food waste at the end of the week.
You don't have to go full-on fridgescaping with this. Removing exterior packaging is not the same as pouring milk or juice from one bottle into another. We're talking about taking off the carton around the yogurts, separating individually wrapped string cheese, and pulling produce out of the plastic wrap. By doing that, you'll always be able to see exactly what you have in the fridge as soon as you open the door. That means you'll be eating through the groceries more efficiently, rather than accidentally finding a plastic bag with a single slimy carrot hiding in it at the back of the fridge. Plus, there will be more space without the extra plastic cluttering things up.
Fridge organizers are your new best friend
In all fairness, you don't necessarily need special organizers for a neat fridge. Just taking things out of the packaging is often enough to improve the functionality. But if you were to ask us, "Are fridge organizers worth it?" we'd say a confident yes, ten out of ten times. They're reusable and usually dishwasher friendly, so they're easy to maintain and will contain any possible spills and messes. For example, the Split Deli Food Storage Container by ProKeeper is a super handy way to keep your deli meats and cheeses separated, visible, and safely contained. Fruit Storage Containers by Freshmange are a tidy solution for the fruits and veggies, keeping them separated from each other while still providing air circulation and so prolonging their freshness.
If you're a household that goes through several cartons of eggs on the regular, instead of stacking the cartons on top of each other, you can opt for the iDesign Plastic Egg Holder by InterDesign, which neatly holds and displays up to 21 eggs. For yogurts, soda cans, and everything else, clear bins are the simplest and most convenient option. This 10-pack organizer from KUMD comes with lids and breathable bottoms, while the 6-pack storage solution from Beauty Cottage doesn't have lids but can be stacked vertically, which is great for smaller fridges. Another handy organizer is a simple lazy susan, which will help you organize your fridge like a pro.