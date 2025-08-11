The Trick To Adding Lemon To Cream Sauce Without It Curdling

There's nothing worse than spending all evening preparing a meal only to accidentally ruin it at the last minute. Maybe you did all the work for meatball sandwiches only to burn the bread in the oven, or you labored to make homemade noodles only to curdle the cream sauce the moment you try to add lemon juice. We spoke with Dan Pelosi, author of the cookbooks "Let's Eat" and "Let's Party," to figure out the best way to zest your sauce without destroying the entire thing.

"Add the lemon juice as late as you can," Pelosi advises. "The less time it spends in the cream over heat the better." Timing is key, but it isn't everything, as the lemon juice needs some preparation before being used. "Add some of your hot cream to the lemon juice to temper it before you add the lemon juice to the cream that's being cooked with." Tempering is one of the oldest tricks in the book, most often used on chocolate, though it's also common when dealing with the delicate nature of hot ingredients.