Swap Harissa With This Ingredient For A Super-Spicy Shakshuka

Brought to Israel by Jewish North Africans in the 1950s and '60s, shakshuka is a common breakfast dish that has gained popularity all throughout the Middle East and beyond. While incredibly simple to prepare — requiring just a few basic ingredients, including tomatoes, optional bell pepper, onions, garlic, seasonings, and eggs — some recipes for this classic Maghrebi dish call for the addition of another condiment: harissa. Made from a blend of hot peppers, spices, and oil, traditional Tunisian harissa can be found in tubes and cans in Middle Eastern grocers. But, if you're caught craving that signature spice for your shakshuka and it's nowhere to be found, you can easily swap it for fresh chilies.

All shakshuka takes is a quick sauté of the veggies and some time to simmer before cracking the eggs into little wells before everything comes together in one single pan. Adding in the chilies doesn't take away from that either, as they can be sliced and sautéed alongside the onions and garlic before adding in your fire-roasted tomatoes. From there, simply pour in some water and let everything simmer together until thick enough to form wells and add the eggs. Left covered, the eggs will only need a few minutes to cook before you can add any of your desired toppings — feta cheese is popular, along with chopped fresh herbs. Served with crusty sourdough or warm pita, your shakshuka will get just the kick you're craving.