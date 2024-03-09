Elevate Your Shakshuka With Fire-Roasted Tomatoes

That a dish made in just one pan can be so captivating is perplexing. But it all adds up when you take a closer look at shakshuka's elements. Eggs poached in a fresh tomato sauce, and a herbaceous assemblage that includes garlic, cumin, and cayenne pepper means you're in for massive flavors.

Now, imagine, instead of a recipe using regular tomatoes, a fire-roasted shakshuka. Fire-roasted tomatoes are tomatoes cooked to a char over an open flame. One of the most significant changes is that the tomatoes lose water as they cook. By the time they're done, they're more concentrated, sweeter, caramelized, and irresistibly smoky. What was once a slightly acidic fruit becomes a ball of rich and earthy flavor depth.

Add fire-roasted tomatoes to shakshuka and it transforms its flavor dramatically. There's something magical about the charred essence paired with eggs. As they poach, the eggs take on that smoky edge, giving the dish a new dimension. Bold, spicy, rich, and smoky are just some of the fitting adjectives to describe this upgraded version of shakshuka.