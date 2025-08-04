Crumbl Is Bringing 3 New Fruity Desserts To This Week's Lineup
The only thing freakier than the blockbuster favorite, Freaky Friday, is its sequel — and it's hitting cinemas on August 8, 2025. Yet, as the world turns upside-down again, Lindsay Lohan isn't the only one getting in on the action: Crumbl is jumping on for the ride. The chain is launching three new desserts this week, including one Disney-partnered concoction — Key Lime Blackberry Cake, Vanilla Bean Strawberry Cake, and a Chocolate Covered Banana Cookie.
For the newly added flavors, the Chocolate Covered Banana Cookie has a banana bread base, with a banana mousse, and a peanut-topped layer of chocolate. The Vanilla Bean Strawberry Cake is a little softer and comes together with strawberry jam and creamy frosting.
But in a Lohan-inspired celebration, Crumbl's special Freakier Friday Key Lime Blackberry Cake is being added to its heavily anticipated roster. The Disney-inspired sweet treat pairs vanilla cake with tangy key lime filling. Smothered on top, a blackberry glaze and tart key lime mousse are the finishing touches. And, in true "Freaky" style, whispers on the street suggest that the Key Lime versus Blackberry balance might unexpectedly switch (think a midweek mousse-swap). Stay eagle-eyed for that.
Which flavor should you choose?
There are some familiar faces returning to the upcoming lineup, too. Among the four tried-and-tested flavors are Oreo Mallow Sandwich, Biscoff Lava Cookie, Cinnamon Scone Cookie, and Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie. As every seasoned Crumbl-goer knows, the chain is notorious for blink-and-you-miss-them flavors. Its rotating menu is one of the main things to know for your first time at Crumbl, after all. But let's be honest: that flavor rotation is the smart business strategy that keeps Crumbl customers coming back.
Arguably, though, the Disney partnership definitely sets the Freakier Friday Key Lime amongst the most unique Crumbl cookie flavors of all time. Though the special flavor just launched today, the reviews are already glowing. With over 100 reviews already shared on Crumbl, the overall average rating is 4.72, though the feedback will likely keep coming.
So far, the Vanilla Bean Strawberry Cake treat has racked up over 200 reviews with an average rating of 4.73, making it slightly more popular. Meanwhile, the Chocolate Covered Banana Cookie is averaging around a 4.43 rating with over 150 reviews.