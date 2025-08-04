Crumbl Is Bringing 3 New Fruity Desserts To This Week's Lineup

The only thing freakier than the blockbuster favorite, Freaky Friday, is its sequel — and it's hitting cinemas on August 8, 2025. Yet, as the world turns upside-down again, Lindsay Lohan isn't the only one getting in on the action: Crumbl is jumping on for the ride. The chain is launching three new desserts this week, including one Disney-partnered concoction — Key Lime Blackberry Cake, Vanilla Bean Strawberry Cake, and a Chocolate Covered Banana Cookie.

For the newly added flavors, the Chocolate Covered Banana Cookie has a banana bread base, with a banana mousse, and a peanut-topped layer of chocolate. The Vanilla Bean Strawberry Cake is a little softer and comes together with strawberry jam and creamy frosting.

But in a Lohan-inspired celebration, Crumbl's special Freakier Friday Key Lime Blackberry Cake is being added to its heavily anticipated roster. The Disney-inspired sweet treat pairs vanilla cake with tangy key lime filling. Smothered on top, a blackberry glaze and tart key lime mousse are the finishing touches. And, in true "Freaky" style, whispers on the street suggest that the Key Lime versus Blackberry balance might unexpectedly switch (think a midweek mousse-swap). Stay eagle-eyed for that.