Target's Return Policy For Groceries, Explained
Target has always been a great place for retail therapy. With its rotating selection of seasonal decor items, recognizable brand names, and Target's many ways to save money on groceries, it's easy to exit the store with a full shopping cart. However, buyer's remorse can hit hard afterwards if you realize certain items just aren't what you expected. Thankfully, Target has a pretty tolerant return policy that allows you to bring back most items, including food, within 90 days.
If you're part of the Target Circle loyalty program, the return window is extended for another 30 days on top of the standard 90. For Target's private brands like as Good & Gather and Favorite Day, the return window is a shocking 365 days for all customers. When you bring back an item that you're unhappy with, you will need to show proof of purchase, which can include a receipt, a return barcode, or the card you used to make the purchase — note that the latter only applies to Target Circle cards or credit cards like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. Then, you can either receive a refund or exchange the item.
Generally, refunds take between 2 and 10 days to complete, and are usually issued to your original payment method. Since the Guest Services counter can get busy, you also have the option of mailing back online purchases. Otherwise, kick off the return process through the Target app and then simply drop off unwanted goodies at your local store.
Target's fuss-free return policy does have a few exceptions
After many years of dealing with customers who were abusing the return policy, Target updated the policy in late 2024. Now, the store can refuse the return of any item if the employees suspect fraudulent motives. Target is also taking into consideration the condition of the items, so anything that appears damaged could be rejected. Unlike the unusual Costco rule that allows refunds on partially eaten food, anything you're returning to Target must (usually) be unopened — again, there are some exceptions like recalls. That said, when it comes to unopened groceries, returned items won't wind up on shelves again due to food safety risks. Instead, they're discarded most of the time. But, occasionally some items may be donated.
Among the items that can't be returned at Target are trading cards, personalized items, digital downloads, opened collectibles, opened breast pumps, gift cards, and anything you might have purchased internationally. In terms of groceries, certain items might instead qualify for an exchange, rather than a refund. Additionally, several return policy exceptions also apply to timing. Seasonal items often have a much shorter return window. Under the umbrella of Target's own brands, it's also worth noting that Limited Time Offer Designer launches don't qualify for the one-year return window, so if you decide that you don't like them, make sure to bring them back within two weeks of purchase.