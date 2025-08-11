Target's Return Policy For Groceries, Explained

Target has always been a great place for retail therapy. With its rotating selection of seasonal decor items, recognizable brand names, and Target's many ways to save money on groceries, it's easy to exit the store with a full shopping cart. However, buyer's remorse can hit hard afterwards if you realize certain items just aren't what you expected. Thankfully, Target has a pretty tolerant return policy that allows you to bring back most items, including food, within 90 days.

If you're part of the Target Circle loyalty program, the return window is extended for another 30 days on top of the standard 90. For Target's private brands like as Good & Gather and Favorite Day, the return window is a shocking 365 days for all customers. When you bring back an item that you're unhappy with, you will need to show proof of purchase, which can include a receipt, a return barcode, or the card you used to make the purchase — note that the latter only applies to Target Circle cards or credit cards like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. Then, you can either receive a refund or exchange the item.

Generally, refunds take between 2 and 10 days to complete, and are usually issued to your original payment method. Since the Guest Services counter can get busy, you also have the option of mailing back online purchases. Otherwise, kick off the return process through the Target app and then simply drop off unwanted goodies at your local store.