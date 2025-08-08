Gose Beer: The Salty German Ale You Should Know About

In Lower Saxony, a German state situated in the country's mountainous northwest corner, the Gose River winds through the historic town of Goslar. A gentle and unassuming sliver of water, it lacks the grandeur of the Rhine, but has its own claim to fame as being the river the eponymous German sour beer is named after.

Gose (pronounced "GOH-zuh") is a historic German ale in the sour category, brewed using lactic fermentation to create its tart, acidic flavor profile. What makes gose stand out from other sours is the addition of salt and coriander. If you're a martini lover, especially of the dirty variety, you may have an affinity for gose due to its savory likeness. Gose is famed for its salinity, which allegedly came from the Gose River's rich mineral deposits. Today, salt is added along with coriander. The result is a refreshingly tart beer with a light body, a slightly briny flavor, and subtle notes of spicy, floral coriander. With an ABV of 4 to 5%, it's a sessionable brew that is ideal for hot summer afternoons.

Here, we explore gose's origins, flavor profile, brewing process, and what to pair it with. Once nearly on the brink of extinction, this tart, salty beer has regained worldwide recognition and is a favorite among craft brewers and drinkers alike.