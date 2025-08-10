Prep Your Falafel Like This For Convenient Freezer Wraps That Will Last For Weeks

The process of blitzing together your falafel ingredients and forming them into balls is a timely one. And while they might save some time, store-bought falafel mixes just don't seem to recreate the same texture. Knowing that falafel batter can only be stored in the fridge for up to two days, your best option is usually to freeze any of your unused mix or uneaten patties for up to a month. However, if you want, you can take this a step further by making sheet pan falafel and save your future self even more time in the weeks ahead.

As vegetarian food blogger and content creator, Sarah Bond, shared on TikTok, your falafel can be baked, rolled into wraps, and frozen — and you don't even have to form it into balls. Instead, Bond spreads her batter across a sheet pan and cuts the falafel into squares. She then folds tortillas around the squares before wrapping them in plastic wrap and popping them in the freezer. You can add anything you like to your wraps, but keep in mind that you'll have to pop the wraps in your air fryer or microwave for a couple of minutes before you eat them.

Knowing that, you'll want to stick with toppings like peppers, olives, onions, or cheese and wait to add your fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, or dairy-based sauces until after your wrap is reheated. You can also personalize the recipe itself and add the essential step of chilling the falafel before baking, if you like.