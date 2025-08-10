Prep Your Falafel Like This For Convenient Freezer Wraps That Will Last For Weeks
The process of blitzing together your falafel ingredients and forming them into balls is a timely one. And while they might save some time, store-bought falafel mixes just don't seem to recreate the same texture. Knowing that falafel batter can only be stored in the fridge for up to two days, your best option is usually to freeze any of your unused mix or uneaten patties for up to a month. However, if you want, you can take this a step further by making sheet pan falafel and save your future self even more time in the weeks ahead.
As vegetarian food blogger and content creator, Sarah Bond, shared on TikTok, your falafel can be baked, rolled into wraps, and frozen — and you don't even have to form it into balls. Instead, Bond spreads her batter across a sheet pan and cuts the falafel into squares. She then folds tortillas around the squares before wrapping them in plastic wrap and popping them in the freezer. You can add anything you like to your wraps, but keep in mind that you'll have to pop the wraps in your air fryer or microwave for a couple of minutes before you eat them.
Knowing that, you'll want to stick with toppings like peppers, olives, onions, or cheese and wait to add your fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, or dairy-based sauces until after your wrap is reheated. You can also personalize the recipe itself and add the essential step of chilling the falafel before baking, if you like.
High protein falafel without the eggs or flour
One of the most repeated comments under Bond's video is the fact that her recipe contains eggs, an ingredient that she herself recognizes isn't traditional to falafel recipes but gives it an extra protein boost. If you're a vegetarian, her recipe should still work for you. But, a lot of vegans — and egg-intolerant people alike — enjoy falafel too. Fortunately, there are other ways to boost the amount of protein in your falafel patties. For instance, Tasting Table's falafel recipe includes both chickpeas and red lentils for extra plant protein and no eggs. Consider using an additional vegan binder, like vegan flax eggs, to help the mixture retain its shape.
Another ingredient that comes up in Bond's recipe is flour. While not necessarily essential to falafel, flour helps form your patties and retain their shape. Fortunately, if you're gluten-free, there's an easy substitute to reach for: chickpea flour. Not only does this swap make your falafel gluten-free, but, with about 22 grams of protein per cup, it also provides a good boost of protein.
Pulled from the freezer and reheated in minutes, the toppings and sauces you add to your falafel wraps are really where you get to have fun. Take inspiration from traditional Middle Eastern condiments, such as the pickled mango sauce amba, tahini, harissa, or whip up a fresh tzatziki, to dip them into once they're warm.