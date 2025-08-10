Our Favorite Noosa Yogurt Flavor Basically Tastes Like Dessert

Noosa yogurt is an Aussie-style yogurt that prides itself on being unapologetically decadent. The company's website describes its premium, full-fat and sweet yogurt as "full on rich, full on creamy, full on velvety...the kind of yoghurt you actually want to eat." And our favorite Noosa yogurt flavor was dessert-like in a way you don't expect yogurt to be, making it one we certainly want to eat.

We tasted and ranked 16 Noosa flavors based on taste and texture, and the Delights coconut cream pie flavor blew us away. Not only did the flavor live up to its name, but we might even like it more than the real thing! Noosa Delights' line of flavors is specifically marketed as dessert dupes, and the coconut cream pie had all the hallmark components of the best coconut cream pie filling, with a layer of sweet, rich custard and shaved coconut flakes that blend seamlessly into the super creamy, full-fat yogurt that makes the brand so famous. The intense burst of nuttiness from the coconut and the chewy bits of coconut flake were both a textural and flavorful delight to our senses. The creamy, slightly tangy yogurt complemented the sweet custard for a balanced taste that wasn't overwhelmingly sweet. The development and complexity of flavors and textures made for an elegant dessert that you can eat for breakfast or as an after-dinner indulgence.