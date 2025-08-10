Our Favorite Noosa Yogurt Flavor Basically Tastes Like Dessert
Noosa yogurt is an Aussie-style yogurt that prides itself on being unapologetically decadent. The company's website describes its premium, full-fat and sweet yogurt as "full on rich, full on creamy, full on velvety...the kind of yoghurt you actually want to eat." And our favorite Noosa yogurt flavor was dessert-like in a way you don't expect yogurt to be, making it one we certainly want to eat.
We tasted and ranked 16 Noosa flavors based on taste and texture, and the Delights coconut cream pie flavor blew us away. Not only did the flavor live up to its name, but we might even like it more than the real thing! Noosa Delights' line of flavors is specifically marketed as dessert dupes, and the coconut cream pie had all the hallmark components of the best coconut cream pie filling, with a layer of sweet, rich custard and shaved coconut flakes that blend seamlessly into the super creamy, full-fat yogurt that makes the brand so famous. The intense burst of nuttiness from the coconut and the chewy bits of coconut flake were both a textural and flavorful delight to our senses. The creamy, slightly tangy yogurt complemented the sweet custard for a balanced taste that wasn't overwhelmingly sweet. The development and complexity of flavors and textures made for an elegant dessert that you can eat for breakfast or as an after-dinner indulgence.
More glowing reviews and serving ideas
If our word alone doesn't convince you of the deliciousness of Noosa Delights coconut cream pie, we've found numerous 5-star customer reviews to back up our claim. One Kroger customer said, "I love the taste of Noosa Delights Coconut Cream Pie! The little carton has perfect yogurt with specks of coconut on top of the bottom layer of creamy delicious filling." Others described the flavor as "pie in a cup" and "light and fresh," while lauding its toasty nuttiness. Moreover, many customers said that the flavor was indulgent while still feeling guilt-free. According to a review, "it tastes like a slice of coconut cream pie but is much healthier."
Other customers transform the flavor into even more of a dessert with simple additions like a crumble of graham crackers. You could smash your favorite Oreo flavor to line dessert cups before adding the Noosa coconut cream pie flavor and topping it with a dollop of Cool Whip for the ultimate single-serving pie experience. If you're looking for a healthier, protein-packed topping, toasted almonds would bring a nutty crunch. Slices of pineapple and mango are a classic choice to accentuate the tropical flair of a coconut cream pie while still being a passable breakfast garnish. The coconut cream pie flavor would also pair well with Purely Elizabeth Granola, namely the double chocolate cookie flavor.