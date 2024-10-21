16 Noosa Yogurt Flavors, Ranked

A lot of people keep a container of plain Greek yogurt in their fridge at all times for breakfast bowls or as a substitute for sour cream in their favorite recipes. In that case, a lot of brands will do. But, when you're looking for a flavored yogurt that's ready-to-eat with no additions, you'll want to be more careful about the brand and flavor you choose. One of my all-time favorite prepared yogurt brands? noosa. The brand's roots are in Australia, but it's currently producing its rich, creamy yogurt in Colorado on a fifth-generation dairy farm.

If you go to your local grocery store's dairy section, you'll likely see a wide selection of noosa flavors. But how do you know which one to pick? Although all of noosa's flavors are delicious, and you won't go wrong with any of them, there are some flavors that rise above the average level of deliciousness and offer a truly spectacular yogurt experience.

I tasted a wide array of noosa flavors to give you the 411 on which ones you should add to your shopping cart. I tasted each flavor cold, straight out of the fridge, and all on its own to get the most unadulterated flavor possible. Then, I ranked each flavor based on its flavor and texture.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.