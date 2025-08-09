The Store-Bought Cheddar Bacon Burgers To Avoid Buying This BBQ Season

Let's be honest: America is fueled by burgers. So much so that, according to NPR, the average American eats approximately 150 burgers a year. A good chunk of those are gleefully devoured during the summer months. After all, nothing screams summer like the sizzling of fresh burger patties on the grill at a backyard barbecue. However, it can be quite time-consuming to individually season and shape those patties, especially if you're making a cheddar bacon burger. Hence, people prefer to keep boxes of frozen patties in their freezers. Not only are they convenient when you're pressed for time, but it's easy to make frozen burger patties taste insanely good. But not all frozen cheddar bacon burgers are worth buying. While some beloved store-bought burger brands offer delicious cheddar and bacon-infused patties, others are so lackluster that they'll leave you unimpressed. One brand that's guilty of the latter is Bowl & Basket.

Bowl & Basket's bacon cheddar ground beef cheeseburgers are such a massive disappointment that our team ranked them the worst store-bought cheddar bacon burger. They had one job, which was to be delectably cheesy and offer smoky bacon bits, and they completely failed. There was barely any evidence of cheddar. Unfortunately, the bacon is no better. The bacon flavor is so subtle that it will take you a few bites to find it. And once you notice it, its smokiness will linger on your tongue for a mere second or two before disappearing, never to be seen again.