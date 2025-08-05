10 Underrated Vintage Snack Brands You'll Still Find On Store Shelves Today

Snacks are a ubiquitous part of our lives. Watching movies without popcorn or candy just feels weird, while cookies and milk are iconic to kids coming home from school. Even the National Health Institute acknowledges that snacks are a staple of American diets, contributing approximately 20% of our energy intake. In fact 90% of Americans report having a snack at least once a day, with an average of between 1.2 and 3.0 snacks per day. That's a lot of snacks!

Most people have a favorite snack, something salty, sweet, or even sour that they've eaten for years or even decades. Some of our most popular snacks come from brands that have been around for 100 years or more, such as Oreos or Lay's chips. While such snacks may be the first to come to mind, they're far from the only tasty treats with a long history. Plenty of classic snacks can still be found on store shelves or ordered online, making it easy to relive nostalgic afternoons no matter how old you are. Whether you're looking for something new to add to your regular pantry brands or simply want to introduce an old favorite to new family members, these underrated vintage snacks are worth picking up again.