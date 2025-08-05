10 Old-School Candy Commercials That Totally Worked On Us

There are many old-school candy commercials that are truly unforgettable and continue to work to make us crave their candy. It was the jingle, the storyline, the message of the commercial itself, or a combination of all three that worked to get us craving or at least wanting to try these candies. Even if we don't remember the entirety of all of these commercials, many of their jingles and catchphrases will live in our heads rent-free for the rest of our lives. So, they not only worked back when the commercials aired, but also when we've heard them playing in our heads years later.

Commercials from the late 1960s through the mid-1990s seemed especially effective, and sometimes versions of them aired for years before finally being retired. They were just that good. All but two of the candies on our list are still in existence today. However, the fact that most are still around is likely due to a combination of good marketing and having a good product in the first place. We dare you to go down memory lane with these commercials and not get one or several of them stuck in your head and start having cravings. These are the top 10 old-school candy commercials that worked to make us buy candy years ago and still continue to cast their marketing spell on us today.