The Tuna Topping That Gives The Fish A Whole New Dimension
There are so many tasty tuna steak recipes to choose from if you love a good fish dish. The myriad of options for cooking include pan-searing, oven broiling, baking, and more. Of course, this is only surpassed by the variety of flavors and side dishes you can prepare to complement your meal. One of the best ingredients to use as a topping for tuna steaks is a robust salsa.
Between the taste and texture, salsa provides a perfect balance to tuna steaks with its tangy and acidic notes. The combination of savory fish and tender tomatoes is a mouthwatering match.
With a number of different salsa recipes available, many utilize more than just tomatoes and chiles. This means you can tailor your tuna and salsa duo to suit several different taste preferences. A mix of fruit, vegetables, and spices will deepen the overall complexity of your prepared fish, making for a must-have meal.
Choosing the right salsa for your tuna steak topping
Tuna is an ideal fish to match with a hearty salsa as it stands up to the cooking process and maintains a certain firmness with a relatively mild taste. Whether you prefer to cook tuna steaks with your oven broiler or sear them in a pan, the possibilities for salsa pairings are nearly limitless. You can easily grab your favorite brand of store-bought salsa or prepare your own for a fully customized fish dinner.
One of the simplest preparations starts with pan-searing your tuna and topping it with a fresh mango salsa. Slice your tuna into even pieces and spoon a generous portion over all of the cooked fish. You can also take inspiration from carnitas by swapping tuna into your favorite recipe and serving it topped with a heaping portion of salsa tatemada, or charred tomato salsa. Make a batch of tomatillo-based salsa verde to serve on top of perfectly seared tuna steaks.
If you want to introduce other types of salsa that don't rely as heavily on tomatoes or tomatillos, try a roasted or charred corn salsa. The sweetness will make a great balance with the fish flavors and the meaty texture of your tuna. Incorporate habanero and jalapeño peppers into your salsa to give an extra punch of heat to your favorite fish. No matter how you choose to prepare this meal, it is sure to become a staple of dinnertime.