The Popular Mexican Dish That Gets A Unique Upgrade With A Tuna Swap
Whether you're piling a towering plate of nachos or filling up a hearty burrito, preparing your favorite Mexican recipes makes a wholesome meal any time of day. For those looking to cut down on beef and pork, there's a simple ingredient swap that will take your next batch of carnitas to new heights. Create a crave-worthy dish of tuna carnitas and let the delightful flavors of cooked fish and spices give a new take on a beloved classic.
This ingredient upgrade is a great choice to replace the typical pork in a traditional carnitas recipe with a leaner seafood option. Rather than simmering in lard like the traditional pork, you can cook your tuna in olive oil or something similar. Start with fresh tuna steaks that you've cut into cubes and either toss them in a dredge of cornstarch and flour prior to frying or quickly pan-sear them on the stovetop. Alternatively, you can cook whole tuna steaks in a broiler before cutting them into smaller pieces.
Depending on your taste preferences, you can make your own carnitas seasoning with cumin, oregano, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper, or grab a store-bought version like Siete Carnitas Seasoning Mix to season your tuna prior to cooking. One of the best things about using tuna in place of pork for this recipe is that it takes considerably less time to cook, allowing you to plate and serve your carnitas more quickly.
The best ways to enjoy your tuna carnitas
Pork carnitas are commonly associated with tacos, but there are plenty of ways to serve them depending on your desired dish. If you wish to lean into a beer-battered fish tacos recipe, load up your fried tuna carnitas in tortillas with cabbage and chipotle mayo. You can also serve the tacos in a more standard style with sliced avocado and pickled onions.
For something a little lighter, serve your tuna carnitas sans tortillas with a side dish of esquites, a Mexican street corn salad. On the other hand, try making a fully loaded tuna carnitas burrito with cilantro rice, black beans, queso fresco, and salsa verde. You can also add tuna carnitas to your favorite quesadilla or torta recipe.
One advantage of using pork for carnitas is the fact that you can essentially repurpose the cooked pork in a number of dishes, whether or not they are typical of Mexican cuisine. With that said, tuna that has been prepared in the style of carnitas can also be used in many other dishes. Top a green salad with tuna carnitas or serve it alongside grilled vegetables. This is especially useful if you're already grilling or pan-searing your tuna to cook it, as you can reuse this method with asparagus, squash or zucchini, or bell peppers. However you like your carnitas, swapping tuna in place of pork can make them even more enticing.