The Popular Mexican Dish That Gets A Unique Upgrade With A Tuna Swap

Whether you're piling a towering plate of nachos or filling up a hearty burrito, preparing your favorite Mexican recipes makes a wholesome meal any time of day. For those looking to cut down on beef and pork, there's a simple ingredient swap that will take your next batch of carnitas to new heights. Create a crave-worthy dish of tuna carnitas and let the delightful flavors of cooked fish and spices give a new take on a beloved classic.

This ingredient upgrade is a great choice to replace the typical pork in a traditional carnitas recipe with a leaner seafood option. Rather than simmering in lard like the traditional pork, you can cook your tuna in olive oil or something similar. Start with fresh tuna steaks that you've cut into cubes and either toss them in a dredge of cornstarch and flour prior to frying or quickly pan-sear them on the stovetop. Alternatively, you can cook whole tuna steaks in a broiler before cutting them into smaller pieces.

Depending on your taste preferences, you can make your own carnitas seasoning with cumin, oregano, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper, or grab a store-bought version like Siete Carnitas Seasoning Mix to season your tuna prior to cooking. One of the best things about using tuna in place of pork for this recipe is that it takes considerably less time to cook, allowing you to plate and serve your carnitas more quickly.